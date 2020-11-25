Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: 1000 cusecs of water to be released from Chembarambakkam lake at 12 pm

Cyclone Nivar, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening and is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to take the brunt of cyclone Nivar, said precautionary measures were being taken while the central government assured all necessary help.
The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours. As of 5.30 am on November 25, Cyclone Nivar lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday today, with only essential services expected to continue. While bus services in six districts and train services from Chennai have been suspended, suburban trains in Chennai will be operated till 10 am while Metro services in Chennai will be operated from 7 am to 10 pm according to the holiday services time table.
Chennai cyclone helplines: 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24×7)
A tidal wave of about 1.5m height above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near the place of the landfall, IMD Director General Dr M Mohapatra said.
Apart from Chennai and some other parts of Tamil Nadu, Mohapatra said, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience heavy rainfall as the cyclone proceeds over the next two days after making landfall. In Tamil Nadu, six districts are likely to be severely affected while nine other districts will be affected, officials said.
Officials have announced that 1000 cusecs of water will be released from the Chembarambakkam lake at 12 pm today after the inflow in the lake reached 22 feet. The lake has a capacity of 24 feet.
The government has also issued a warning to people residing in low lying areas on both sides of the Adyar river.
The Southern Railway has announced that the Puducherry-Howrah Special train which was scheduled for today has been partially cancelled between Puducherry and Katpadi. The train will now be run from Katpadi to Howrah.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the CA November exams for the students hailing from cities affected in the Nivar cyclone-affected areas. The exams which were to be held on November 24 and 25 will now be conducted on December 9 and 11, as per the latest notice by the institute.
“It is hereby notified for general information that in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone and consequent disruption of normal life in some cities in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (UT), the Chartered Accountants exams scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25, in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Tiruvallur & Villupuram and Puducherry (U.T) stand rescheduled,” the ICAI said in an official notice.
The rescheduled Intermediate and IPC exams will be held on December 9 and the final (old and new) examination will be held on December 11, for the above-stated centres only at the same time. Admit cards already issued would remain valid for the rescheduled date, it added. “It is clarified that the schedule of examinations of all other cities shall remain unchanged,” said the ICAI.
A total of 12 flights which were scheduled to be operated to and from Chennai have been cancelled today owing to adverse weather conditions in the city.
Ahead of the crossing of Cyclone Nivar between Karaikal and Mamallapuram today, TNEB has released emergency helpline numbers.
The Tamil Nadu government is pulling out all stops to ensure no repeat of the 2015 floods in the city,as they mounted a vigil on four reservoirs,anticipating a rapid rise in water levels in view of heavy rains forecast due to cyclone Nivarlikely to cross the state coast on Wednesday. The administration has taken necessary precautions to release the water in phases and avert flooding, as in 2015, in the event of upsurge in the storage levels, a senior PWD department official said.
The combined storage level in the reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam stood at 64.15 per cent or 8.156 TMC ft against the full capacity of 12.713 TMC ft, which is slightly higher compared to the quantum two days ago. Chembarambakkam which has nearly 80 per cent water (21.22 feet against its full level capacity of 24 feet) has become a cause for concern for residents, reminding them of the 2015 deluge.
"Even if rains were to lash the metro, owing to the approaching cyclone, causing the water to rise sharply, there should not be any threat," a senior PWD official claimed. When the issue was taken up with Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, he said the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only when there are heavy rains and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river, which has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs water.
"People need not harbour fears about flooding," he said. Further, necessary precautions have been taken to release the water in phases and not cause flooding,as in 2015, he told reporters here. Reddy said people would be intimated in advance about the release of water from Chembarambakkam lake, if the government decides to do so.
Puducherry government Tuesday announced that to prevent loss of life and ensure the safety of general public it will impose a three-day curfew till November 26 as Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Wednesday evening. Prohibitory orders have been imposed from 9 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday.
Essential services will continue to be operated while government officials have been asked to report to their departments to assist in relief operations and provide assistance during the crossing over of the cyclone.
Chennai Metro Rail Limited has announced that metro operations will continue to be operated from 7 am to 10 pm as per the holiday time table. The trains will have a headway of 10 minutes. CMRL added that the services will be regulated based on the wind speed and level of water on the tracks in view of rainfall in the city ahead of the crossing of Cyclone Nivar.
Following heavy rainfall across coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar, the Southern Railway has fully cancelled 12 trains on November 25.
Here are the details of the cancelled trains:
With Cyclone Nivar set to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25 evening, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified cooking/relief centres to provide food and accommodate affected citizens.
Several train services from Chennai including almost all heading to southern districts have been fully cancelled on November 25, 2020. Suburban train services in Chennai will not be operational from 10 am on Wednesday.
All private omni bus services have been ordered to stop operations in six Tamil Nadu districts including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Cuddalore from Tuesday afternoon.
All trains to southern districts have been cancelled considering the heavy rains and high winds ahead of the cross over of the cyclone.
The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday today. Barring essential services, all government offices across the state will be closed.
The IMD said that it is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during midnight of 25th and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.
