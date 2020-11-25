Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: 1000 cusecs of water to be released from Chembarambakkam lake at 12 pm

Chennai city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday ahead of Cyclone Nivar. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Cyclone Nivar, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening and is likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph. Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are expected to take the brunt of cyclone Nivar, said precautionary measures were being taken while the central government assured all necessary help.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the severe cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past six hours. As of 5.30 am on November 25, Cyclone Nivar lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 82.0°E, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday today, with only essential services expected to continue. While bus services in six districts and train services from Chennai have been suspended, suburban trains in Chennai will be operated till 10 am while Metro services in Chennai will be operated from 7 am to 10 pm according to the holiday services time table.

Chennai cyclone helplines: 044 25384530 or 044 25384540 or the control room 1913 (available 24×7)