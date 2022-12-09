scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Cyclone Mandous: Wooden ramp built for disabled at Chennai’s Marina beach damaged days after inauguration

The IMD has issued red alert for three districts and orange alert for eight districts in Tamil Nadu on account of cyclone Mandous.

The 263-metre-long, 3-metre-wide ramp was constructed with a mix of several categories of wood, including Brazilian wood, at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, according to officials. (Twitter/@Deepak_TMN)

A recently built wooden ramp for the disabled at Chennai’s Marina beach was damaged by intense waves on account of cyclone Mandous Friday morning.

The 263-metre-long, 3-metre-wide ramp was constructed with a mix of several categories of wood, including Brazilian wood, at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, according to officials. It was inaugurated by Chepauk MLA and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The public expressed shock as the structure was damaged within a week after its inauguration. Deepak Nathan, state president of the December 3 Movement, took to Twitter and said he was hurt by the news that the pathway was damaged and tagged the chief minister’s handle and asked him to rectify them soon.

An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation told Indianexpress.com that they noted the damage and would take steps to repair it as soon as possible.

As a result of the cyclone, Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu have been witnessing heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday for three districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts.

Eight districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore, have been issued an orange alert. Schools and colleges in most of the districts in Tamil Nadu have been given a holiday because of rainfall.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:24:28 pm
