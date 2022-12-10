Cyclone Mandous crosses Tamil Nadu coast: Top developments

Cyclone Mandous, which emerged from the Bay of Bengal, made landfall in Mamallapuram, 30 km from Chennai, on Friday night, resulting in heavy rainfall and squally winds in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu. The cyclone crossed the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota at around 1.30 am, before weakening into a deep depression. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state today, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across north interior Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Mandous: Here are the top developments

🔴 Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall near Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) between 10.30 pm and 11.15 pm on Friday, with a wind speed of 75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. It crossed the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in the early hours of Saturday before weakening into a deep depression. It is likely to further weaken into a depression by noon.

Cyclone Mandous crossed Tamil Nadu coast near Mahabalipuram and is expected to gradually weaken into Deep depression by today morning and Depression by today Evening while moving along West-North West direction. — Tamilnadu Weather-IMD (@ChennaiRmc) December 9, 2022

🔴 The cyclone lies centred 55 km north-northwest of Mahabalipuram and about 40 km west-southwest of Chennai. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in most places in the state, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across north interior Tamil Nadu.

🔴 The cyclone wreaked havoc in parts of Chennai, where trees were uprooted and waterlogging was reported in low-lying areas. The city received 115.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 5.30 am, the IMD said.

Places like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet started experiencing strong surface winds of 50 to 60 kmph around 9 pm, said S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm’s passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

🔴 A holiday has been declared on Saturday for schools and colleges in Chennai, and 15 districts including Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram due to the rain forecast.

🔴 In the past 121 years (1891-2021), 12 cyclones have crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry. Cyclone Mandous is the 13th to make landfall in the region. Mandous, pronounced ‘Man-Dous’ is an Arabic word meaning ‘treasure box’. It was named by the United Arab Emirates.

#Watch | #CycloneMandous has entered land areas of Coastal Tamilnadu and Puducherry near Mamallapuram at around 23.15 hrs IST, IMD said. The Landfall process has started. (Courtesy: IMD) Follow live updates: https://t.co/fXXg4ZYGaL#TamilNaduRains #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/78W5ai1Jmi — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) December 9, 2022

🔴 As many as 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home guards have been deployed in the state for security, relief, and rescue tasks, and a 40-member team of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force, in addition to 12 District Disaster Response Force teams, are on standby, the police said. Nearly 400 personnel of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force teams have been stationed in coastal regions, including near the Cauvery delta area. Barricades are set up in the city to prevent motorists from getting closer to potholes and other areas with water stagnation.

🔴 On Friday, at least 15 flights to various domestic and international destinations were cancelled at the Chennai airport owing to the adverse weather.

🔴 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said all the precautionary measures have been taken in view of Cyclone Mandous. “The government has taken all precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation,” said Stalin, addressing reporters on Friday. He visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre in Chepauk, and said IAS officers were appointed in every district to oversee relief measures. The CM also urged the public to follow orders and corporate with the government.

🔴 Power supply was suspended in parts of Chennai and neighbouring areas in view of the strong winds. Transport services remain disrupted. The Chennai Police suspended vehicular movement along the East Coast Road (ECR) from 10 pm on Friday. Families residing in low-lying areas were shifted to relief centres.

🔴 In case of emergency, the Tamil Nadu government has put out a list of helpline numbers: 1913 (Chennai Corporation), 044-25619206/07/08

🔴 A recently built wooden ramp for the disabled at Chennai’s Marina beach was damaged by intense waves on account of cyclone Mandous Friday morning. The 263-metre-long, 3-metre-wide ramp was constructed with a mix of several categories of wood, including Brazilian wood, at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, according to officials. It was inaugurated by Chepauk MLA and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

