CWMA directs Karnataka to release balance water to TN, drops discussion on Mekedatu

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Monday directed Karnataka to immediately release the balance quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu while it dropped discussion on Mekedatu reservoir project following “strong protest” from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the State government said.

The 14th meeting of the CWMA held in the national capital, avoided discussion on Karnataka’s Mekedatu project proposal after Tamil Nadu contended that the issue was sub judice. Kerala and Puducherry, too, opposed.

A release from the State government quoting CWMA chairman S K Halder said Karnataka was directed to immediately release the water due for Tamil Nadu.

“The meet discussed various issues concerning the four States. Discussion on Mekedatu dam project was not taken up as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry opposed it. This can be discussed only when all the four States co-operate,” he told reporters.

The release further said that it was made known that the decision taken at Monday’s meeting will be reviewed at the 15th meeting of the CWMA on October 7.

At Monday’s meeting, Tamil Nadu said the neighbouring State had not released the entire quantum of water as directed by the Supreme Court. “Instead of releasing 119.5 TMC water till September 26, Karnataka had released only 85.8 TMC water. Karnataka should be directed to immediately release the balance and also the quota for the month of October so that the paddy cultivation in the Delta region could be saved,” Tamil Nadu argued, the release said.