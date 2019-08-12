Cutting birthday cakes with machetes; Chennai gangsters show the way

Gone are the days when birthdays are celebrated by cutting the cake with a small knife and blowing out candles. In recent years, to show their ‘macho’ tendencies, gangsters and some young people in Chennai have started celebrating birthdays by cutting cakes with machetes and sickles.

On Friday in Kasimedu near Chennai, an eight-member gang that has several criminal cases against them was arrested for cutting the cake with a machete and for causing a nuisance. To celebrate the birthday of one of their gang member Diwahar, the group met at one of the terraces of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance board building and began their party. According to the reports, the gang was charting out a plan to murder a man after the birthday party. After receiving a tip-off, a special team of police officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the whole gang.

In July this year, Sathish, a 21-year-old youth from Jafferkhanpet, Chennai was arrested for cutting a cake on his birthday with a machete. His friends uploaded the celebration video on social media platforms which paved the way for his arrest by the MGR Nagar police. Sathish’s friends tried to surprise him by giving a machete instead of a knife for cutting the cake. Sathish was arrested under Section 7 (I) (a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act (causing nuisance to the public) of the IPC.

In April this year, college students of a private Institution in Tiruchirappalli celebrated their farewell by cutting the cake with machetes in the entrance of the college building on a broad day-light. The students had no criminal record unlike the rowdies, but what pushed them to attempt something like this? This alarming trend of cutting the birthday cake with sickles and machetes continues. It all might have started with Binu.

Born in Kerala, Binu Pappachan had been involved in several criminal cases since his early years. He has close to 28 criminal cases against him including murder cases reported in Thousand Lights, Koyambedu, Poonamalle, and Arumbakam. From 2016, Binu went absconding and announced his arrival to the world in a fashion that he thought was brave enough. On February 6, 2018, he and his associates gathered at a private place in Malyambakkam near Sriperumbudur in Chennai to celebrate his 47th birthday.

The goons, who had plenty of criminal cases over them ranging from murder to assault to abduction were under the influence of alcohol, started celebrating their leader’s birthday party by wielding their weapons like sickles and machetes in the air. Under these circumstances, one of the criminal, Madhan aka Pallu Madhan was caught by the police during a routine check. Based on the information provided by Madhan, the police stormed into the birthday party and nabbed 75 of the criminals at gunpoint. Several weapons like sickles, machetes, knives were recovered from the spot; the criminals were arrested and sent to jail.

The main culprit Binu fled the spot. He surrendered himself a week later to the police and was released on conditional bail. According to the reports, the police placed him in the A+ category, denoting a gangster involved in more than five murders with more than five accomplices. Binu who was supposed to appear before the Investigation officer at Mangadu police station did not turn up and went absconding since October 2018. He alongside his associates was finally caught by the Chennai city police on March 19, 2019, at Egmore for his connection with an extortion case.

The trend started by Binu Pappachan continues with birthday cakes being cut with machetes or sickles and shared on social media to prove their valour.