Customs officials seize five exotic animals from a passenger at Chennai airport

Tamil Nadu Customs officials Sunday seized five exotic animals, which were smuggled in from Thailand’s Bangkok, from a passenger in Chennai airport.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the officials shared a video of a dwarf mongoose and common spotted cuscus concealed in the baggage of the passenger.

The seized items were deported to Thailand and the passenger was arrested, said sources from the airport.

According to African Wildlife Foundation, dwarf mongooses are the smallest of African mongooses and they live in groups. They are mostly found in most parts of Africa, including Angola, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

They are stocky, with a fairly short, pointed muzzle and a long fluffy tail. Though the fur colour varies, they are usually speckled brown, reddish or greyish in colour and are about 20 to 30 centimeters long and weigh about 275 grams.

On 23.10.22, Custom officers seized/detained 5Nos. of Dwarf and Common spotted Cuscus concealed inside check-in baggage from a pax who arrived from Bangkok. All the Cuscus were deported to Thailand as advised by AQ authorities. Pax arrested@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/PDew3FxmVy — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) October 25, 2022

Earlier in August, Customs officials intercepted a passenger at the Chennai International Airport coming from Bangkok carrying live animals in his luggage illegally. They had seized one DeBrazza monkey, 15 king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises from the passenger.