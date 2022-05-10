Crimes against women, children have increased in Tamil Nadu, shows govt data

Crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu have increased significantly in 2021 in comparison to previous years, shows a data tabled by the state government in the Assembly Monday.

The data, tabled during the demand of grants for the Home department, showed a total of 2,421 crimes against women in 2021, including 442 cases of rape, 27 cases of dowry death, 875 cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives and 1,077 cases of molestation.

In 2019, a total of 1,982 crimes against women were registered and in 2020, it was 2,025. It should be noted that the number of molestation cases has been increasing year on year. From 803 in 2019, it increased to 892 in 2020 and 1,077 in 2021.

The cases of cruelty by husband and relatives, which was 781 in 2019, reduced to 689 in 2020. However, in 2021, it again increased to 875. The number of rape cases has gone from 370 in 2019 to 404 in 2020. In 2021, a total of 442 rape cases were registered.

Similarly, the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases have been on a surge in the state. In 2019, a total of 2,396 cases were registered. It was 3,090 in 2020 and 4,469 in 2021.

During the Assembly proceedings, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the crimes are increasing in the state and the government should initiate strict action against them.

He said steps should be taken to prevent the lock-up deaths and the government should transfer the Vignesh death case to the CB-CID department. In reply, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the government will never compromise on the safety of women and said they are not hiding anything in the Vignesh and Thangamani custodial death cases. Stalin added that unlike the Sathankulam incident, the government will probe the custodial death cases in a fair manner. The Sathankulam incident had taken place in 2020 during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.