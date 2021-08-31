Why stop Vinayaka Chaturthi events when Tasmac outlets are open, asks Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday questioned the state government’s decision to deny permission for public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi events citing Covid curbs when Tasmac outlets, the state government-owned liquor shops, were allowed to function.

Opposing the government move to ban installation of idols at public places or carry out processions and immersion of idols in water bodies, Annamalai said the government should have left it to the organisers to conduct events following safety guidelines, including social distancing.

“The government can fix a cap on the number of people, like 100 or 200 or 300. Vinayaka Chaturthi is part of our lives. We are allowing Tasmac to function in our states. People are visiting the shops and police protection is provided. Why ban Vinayaka Chaturthi procession alone? The government can announce restrictions but issuing a blanket ban is unacceptable. We still have time. We are thinking whether we should approach the chief minister with our demand,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Hindu Munnani condemned the government’s decision to impose restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The PTI quoted Munnani chief Kadeshwara Subramanian as saying at a press conference in Coimbatore that there were no restrictions during the recent Bakrid festival, when large pandals were erected on roads, or for the 10-day church festival held recently in Tuticorin. When it comes to Hindu festivals, particularly during the holy month of Aadi, the government is citing the spread of infection, said Subramanian according to PTI.

Annamalai, who was at a party event in Puducherry on Tuesday along with senior party members including Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, said many believed that the BJP will not win a single seat in Puducherry, but the leaders on the stage proved them wrong by sending six MLAs (apart from three nominated MLAs) to the Assembly.

“We must thank the people of Puducherry for trusting in the BJP members and the party. They are now reaping the rewards in the form of good governance. You (Puducherry leaders) have given a boost to Tamil Nadu BJP. You have shown us that if we work hard, people will recognise us. We are learning from Puducherry BJP. In the coming days, BJP will also form the government in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said.

Welcoming the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to reopen schools, Annamalai said the impact of the second Covid-19 wave has reduced.

On a query regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct against BJP state general secretary and RSS leader KT Raghavan, Annamalai said a committee set up by the party has been given the power to take appropriate action.

Last week, Raghavan had resigned from his post after he was accused of sexual misconduct.