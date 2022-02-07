Covid infections decline in Tamil Nadu, 14 districts report fewer than 50 cases

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases as 5,104 new infections were reported on Monday—14 districts logged fewer than 50 cases—pushing the total to 34,15,986.

A total of 1,18,782 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.26 crore. With 13 more deaths, the toll reached 37,772.

Chennai (839) and Coimbatore (807) districts accounted for the majority of new cases. They were followed by Chengalpet (466), Tiruppur (313), Salem (291), Erode (288), among other districts. Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagpattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkotai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Tirupathur, Thoothukudi and Vellore reported fewer than 50 new cases.

As many as 21,027 people got discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,05,892 active infections.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, 190 fresh infections were recorded, taking the overall tally to 1,64,376. The test positivity rate was 16.52 per cent as 1,150 samples were tested. The cases were spread across Puducherry (154), Karaikal (26), and Yanam (10). No case was reported in Mahe.

Two more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,950. Fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 96.57 per cent respectively.

The health department has administered 15,43,584 doses, which includes 9,24,088 first doses, 6,10,106 second and 9,390 booster doses.

