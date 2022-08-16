Active Covid-19 cases continue to dip in TN

New daily Covid-19 cases as well as the active infections in Tamil Nadu continued to dip on Monday.

While the State reported 703 new cases today, the active cases dropped to 7,145, according to a government bulletin.

The active cases on Sunday stood at 7,406.

As many as 964 people were cured of the virus, pushing the overall recoveries to 35,14,313.

Total cases so far were 35,59,491.

There were no virus-related deaths, the bulletin said.

Chennai logged the maximum of 132 new cases on Monday, followed by Coimbatore at 89 and Chengalpet (51).