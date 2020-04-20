Chennai residents oppose doctor’s cremation, attack hospital staff

Health workers who tried to bury the body of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon after he died of coronavirus faced stiff resistance from residents of two Chennai localities, with some of them even assaulting the hospital staff.

The doctor, who was the managing director of a popular medical centre in Kilpauk, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

When the hospital staff tried to bury his body at the TP Chatram Burial Ground in Kilpauk, residents in the area opposed them fearing the virus would spread. They refused to budge even after police intervention.

The hospital staff had then moved the body to Velangadu burial ground in Anna Nagar around 12:15 am but were met with similar faced protests from local residents. Close to 50 people belonging to the housing board near the burial ground got in to a heated argument with the staff members.

The mob broke the windshield of the ambulance and assaulted two of the staff members. The mob broke the windshield of the ambulance and assaulted two of the staff members.

The argument however turned physical as the mob attacked the staff and damaged the ambulance windshield. The ambulance driver and a health worker sustained injuries to the head. They were forced to transport the body back to the hospital morgue. The staffers are currently undergoing treatment at KMC hospital in Chennai.

Around 1:40 am, one of the deceased doctor’s colleagues, with the help of police and hospital ward members, buried the body at Velangadu burial ground near New Avadi Road in Anna Nagar.

Speaking to indianexpres.com, Tamil Nadu Government Doctor’s Association (TNGDA) secretary Dr N Ravishankar said the association condemns those who prevented the burial. He said this was the third such incident in Tamil Nadu.

Both the staff members (driver and the health workers) sustained injuries in the head, they carried the body back to the hospital morgue. Both the staff members (driver and the health workers) sustained injuries in the head, they carried the body back to the hospital morgue.

The staff members are currently undergoing treatment at KMC hospital in Chennai. The staff members are currently undergoing treatment at KMC hospital in Chennai.

“This is a shameful act. These fringe elements are robbing the chance of a dignified burial. The government should send a strong message to the public by taking severe action against the people who were involved in the brutal attack, they should be booked under the Goondas Act,” he said.

Ravishankar added that this kind of inhuman attack on the health care providers is becoming a recurring theme in the state. “A similar incident happened in Sirumugai in Coimbatore. A doctor died while working in a private hospital, another incident happened in Chennai a week ago. Tamil Nadu government should release a statement condemning the act. Such incidents should never happen in the future and if something happens again, then the health care providers and other players involved in the fight against coronavirus will be forced to think of their safety,” he added.

According to the Anna Nagar police, 20 people have been arrested for attacking the hospital staff members, damaging the ambulance and obstructing the police from perfoming their duty. They have been booked under various sections including section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),147 (Punishment for rioting),148, 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.