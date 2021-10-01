Air-conditioned buses resume operation in Tamil Nadu after staying off roads for 5 months

After a five-month hiatus, the Tamil Nadu government resumed air-conditioned bus services from Friday. This comes after state Transport Minister R S Rajakanappan’s September 24 direction to officials to resume services following Covid-19 protocols.

It was mentioned that around 702 air-conditioned busses, including those which run under State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), TNSTC unit Villupuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation, would operate in phases.

As per reports, in the first phase Friday, a total of 152 busses were made operational.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government had suspended operations of air-conditioned busses in the state since May. As the cases began dropping in the state, the government decided to permit the buses to serve the public from Friday.

The maintenance work, which had been taking place over a few weeks, was completed and the buses were disinfected. The bus drivers and conductors have been instructed to ensure passengers follow safety norms like wearing masks. The government said each bus should have sanitizer facilities and the passengers are instructed to use them before boarding the vehicle.