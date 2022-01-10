Covid-19 wrap: TN records nearly 14000 new cases, positivity rate in Puducherry touches 31 percent

Among those who tested positive Monday include 32 returnees from domestic and overseas locations. As many as 2,547 people recovered in the last 24 hours leaving 62,767 active infections. A total of 1,35,266 samples were tested in the last 24 hours; The positivity rate stood at 10.34 per cent.

Chennai continued to top the districts with 6,190 fresh infections followed by Chengalpattu with 1,696 and Thiruvallur with 1,054. The rest of the cases were spread across Coimbatore (602), Kancheepuram (508), Trichy (348) and other districts.

On the status of Omicron variant, the health bulletin said total cases stood at 185 of which 179 were discharged. The six remaining cases were cross-notified to Kerala, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry logged 489 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,31,211. The test positivity rate shot up to 31.15 per cent. The number of active cases stood at 1,722 with 112 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,610 patients in home isolation.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the 489 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,570 samples and the new cases were spread over Puducherry (438), Karaikal (49) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one case each). He said that the test positivity rate went up to 31.15 per cent from 13.87 per cent registered Sunday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.43 per cent and 97.25 per cent respectively, he said.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in the union territory in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,882. The Health Department has so far administered 14,65,767 doses which included 8,85,544 first doses and 5,80,223 second doses.

The government had declared a holiday from Monday for all government-run, privately managed and government-aided schools in the union territory for classes I to IX in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam had announced on Sunday that the schools would, however, resume online classes.

CM Stalin launches precaution dose against Covid-19 for healthcare workers, others

With a steep rise in coronavirus positive cases and highly transmissible Omicron variant, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the precaution dose against Covid-19 for the healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state. Those who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the precaution dose from Jan 10.

Chennai Corporation has also announced that senior citizens (above 60 years) can receive the precautionary dose at their doorstep. They need to dial 1913 or 044-2538 4520/044-4612 2300 and provide their details. Volunteers will also provide this service to those (above 60 years) who are due for their first/second dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Lockdown extended till Jan 31

After a meeting with health experts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the state will extend the lockdown in place till January 31.

As per a government release, as more people are expected to gather in one place during the upcoming festival period and there is a chance of the spread of the virus, from January 14 till January 18, all places of worship will remain closed.

The state will observe a complete lockdown on January 16 (Sunday). Buses will be permitted to run with 75 per cent seating capacity to benefit those travelling to other cities for Pongal. The existing restrictions imposed by the government will continue to be in place.

Jallikattu to take place with Covid-19 restrictions

The TN government on Monday issued an order permitting Jallikattu (traditional bull-taming sport) across the state during the Pongal festival next week adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

According to a standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, only 300 bull tamers will be allowed to participate in Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu (bull chasing) and vadamadu events.

For bull races, only 150 participants will be allowed. All participants need to provide a full vaccination certificate and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 48 hours of the event.

Event organisers, government officials and the spectators should also posses vaccination proof and RT-PCR negative reports. The arenas will be capped at 50 per cent of their total capacity, that too for a maximum of 150 people.