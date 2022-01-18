Covid-19 wrap: Tamil Nadu logs 23,888 cases, 29 deaths

As per the report on January 17, the positivity rate in Chennai stood at 28.7 per cent.

Tamil Nadu recorded 23,888 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 29,87,254. With 29 casualties, the toll reached 37,038. As many as 15,036 people got discharged in the past 24 hours. The positive cases included 23 returnees from other states and countries. As per official data, the overall positivity rate stood at 16.87 per cent.

Chennai continued to lead the districts with as many as 8,305 new Covid-19 cases. Whereas Coimbatore notched up 2,228 cases. Chengalpattu (2,143), Thiruvallur (854), Kanyakumari (830), Erode (777), Tirunelveli (707), Kancheepuram (687) followed next.

As per the report on January 17, the positivity rate in Chennai stood at 28.7 per cent. Chengalpattu (26.1 per cent) and Tiruvallur (22.2), too, recorded a surge in the positivity rate.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said a total of 92,522 people have been administered the precautionary dose. This included 32,355 health workers, 25,330 frontline workers and 34,867 people aged above 60 years with co-morbidities.

Subramanian said special precautionary dose camps will be held every Thursday in 600 centres across the state. This would take place apart from the 50,000 Covid-19 special camps the state has planned to conduct on Saturday.

Puducherry adds 2,093 fresh cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry added 2,093 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 1,40,710. The test positivity rate reached 34.72 per cent. Puducherry recorded 1,715 cases, followed by Karaikal (279), Yanam (54) and Mahe (45). With three deaths, the toll reached 1,893.

The active cases stood at 10,393 with 163 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 10,230 in home isolation. As per the bulletin, as many as 15,03,355 doses have been administered so far and they comprised 9,09,544 first doses, 5,90,824 second and 2,987 precautionary doses.