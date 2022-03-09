Covid-19 wrap: Tamil Nadu logs 147 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday logged 147 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 34,51,469. The new cases include one returnee each from the UAE and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 41,648 samples were tested during the day. The southern state also registered 387 recoveries in the past 24 hours, reducing the active caseload tally to 1,903. However, two more patients died during the same period, taking the toll tally to 38,021.

Chennai recorded a total of 47 cases, pushing its caseload to 7,50,566. With one death, the toll tally reached 9,067. The number of active cases in the city stood at 549.

After Chennai, Coimbatore (17) and Chengalpattu (12) recorded the maximum number of fresh cases. Ariyalyur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tirupathur and Villupuram recorded no fresh cases.

The Union territory of Puducherry registered eight new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the overall tally to 1,65,756. According to the PTI, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a press release that the eight new cases were detected out of 608 samples. Karaikal recorded six and Mahe registered two cases. Puducherry and Yanam regions reported no fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Sriramulu added.



The Union territory has 29 active cases, including three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 26 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said five patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries in the UT were 1,63,765. With no deaths, the toll remained unchanged at 1,962.

The health department has administered 15,99,515 doses across the UT so far, including 9,32,623 first doses, 6,54,129 second doses and 12,763 precautionary doses.