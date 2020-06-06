COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Over 1000 daily cases for sixth consecutive day; Five ministers nominated for relief work

Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries and P& AR has been allocated Zones 3, 4 and 5. (Express Photo) Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries and P& AR has been allocated Zones 3, 4 and 5. (Express Photo)

The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday nominated five ministers to oversee the COVID-19-related relief work that is being carried out by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and field support teams in 15 zones of the corporation in Chennai.

The ministers have been allocated three zones each. D Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries and P& AR has been allocated Zones 3, 4 and 5; K P Anbalagan, Minister for Higher Education will be responsible for Zones 13, 14 and 15; R Kamraj, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies will oversee Zones 8, 9 and 10; R B Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology will be in charge of Zones 1, 2 and 6 and M R Vijayabhaskar, Minister for Transport will be responsible for Zones 7, 11 and 12.

All five of them have been nominated by the state government.

K Shanmugam, the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu in a release said that the government had constituted the committee of five ministers to ensure effective containment zone management, focused testing, effect contact tracing and isolation and quarantine management for preventing further spread of the disease.

1000+ COVID-19 cases reported for the sixth consecutive day in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,438 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 28,694. This was the sixth consecutive day of the state reporting more than 1,000 daily cases. Chennai recorded a huge spike of 1,116; the city accounts for 69 per cent of the total cases in Tamil Nadu.

The total cases on Friday included 33 returnees from Dubai, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

So far, 5,60,773 samples have been tested in the state. A total of 15,762 persons have been discharged following treatment including 861 persons today. The state reported 12 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 232.

Apart from Chennai, 86 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chengalpattu and 64 were reported in Thiruvallur. A total of 12,967 cases are active in Tamil Nadu. Until now, 1,33,572 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 1,773 of them have tested positive.

A total of 1571 children aged below 12 years have tested positive for COVID-19. In the age group between 13 to 60 years, a total of 24,211,17 persons have tested positive and above 60 years, 2,912 persons have tested positive.

50 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 50 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Friday. There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

Manali in Chennai has the least number of cases in city

Even as state capital Chennai recorded 1116 new cases on Friday, Manali (Zone 2) in Chennai has the least number of positive cases in the city, as against Royapuram which has the highest number of cases.

As of 8 am on Friday, Manali has 259 positive cases, while Royapuram has 3388 positive cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 670

Manali (Zone 2) – 259

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 490

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 2261

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 3388

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1855

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 684

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1660

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2136

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 2123

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 975

Alandur (Zone 12) – 289

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1042

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 334

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 339

Thousands of migrant workers journey back home

Thousands of migrant workers who were stranded across Tamil Nadu returned to their hometowns via three Shramik Special trains on Friday.

A train between between Mettupalayam and Gorakhpur left for Gorakhpur at 12.40 pm.

A second train between Chennai and Balasore departed for Balasore at 2.29 pm from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Station.

Another train from Chennai to Luni departed for Luni at 6.02 pm.

All the passengers were thermally scanned before boarding and were instructed to adhere to social distancing norms while boarding and travelling.

