COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Quarantine for senior citizens in Chennai; fishermen stranded in Sri Lanka return home

Tamil Nadu reported 1,091 COVID-19 cases, including 55 returnees from other states, on Tuesday.

Amid allegations of ‘mishandling’ by the Opposition, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday said the government was taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus. “Due to the proactive measures taken by the state government, coronavirus is under control in majority of the districts. The Opposition leaders are making false allegations,” Edappadi said.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Edappadi, who was accompanied by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other higher officials, said, “Except in areas like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet, the situation is under control in the state. In today’s meeting with higher authorities, we discussed various measures to control the spread in Chennai. The spread of the disease is higher in slums in Chennai because of the cramped houses. More tests are being done, close to 13,000 are done on a daily basis across the state and 4,000 in corporations. People with even the slightest symptoms are tested and their contracts are traced in quick time,” he said.

44 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 44 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Tuesday.

There were 22 arrivals and 22 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight out of Chennai was bound for Port Blair, which departed at 5.05 am, while the last flight for today left at 8.50 pm for Hyderabad.

Institutional quarantine for senior citizens and people with severe health conditions in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to shift senior citizens and people with severe health conditions living in the vulnerable areas of the city to institutional quarantine, as the metro reported more than 80% of the total daily Covid-19 cases in the state.

Corporation commissioner G Prakash said it was to “break the transmission chain” in the city’s highly congested areas, and they have already shifted about 1,400 people.

Indians stranded in Sri Lanka return to state

Over 600 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in Sri Lanka during the lockdown, returned to the state on Tuesday through operation Samudra Setu. The fishermen had been arrested for straying into international waters in March and had later been released, but were stranded in the island nation in the lockdown.

An Indian Naval Ship, Jalashwa, carried the fishermen from Sri Lanka to Tuticorin district.

Essential services pass in Chennai extended till June 30

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced on Tuesday that the pass which had been been provided for essential service providers and citizens to commute across Chennai during the lockdown has been extended till June 30.

Dear Chennaites, Download your essential service providers pass and individual pass extension order from the below mentioned link. https://t.co/ldeKFCLukd#Covid19Chennai#GCC #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/HGjioMWAKX — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 2, 2020

Aadhar cards mandatory in salons in Tamil Nadu

With hair salons, parlours and spas in the state allowed to commence services from Monday, the government has made it mandatory for customers to carry their Aadhar cards with them for availing the services.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Revenue, details of a customer, including their name, address, phone number, and Aadhar card, have to be noted by the owners of spas, salons and beauty parlours to ensure contact-tracing in view of Covid-19. These places are also required to keep hand sanitizers at their entrances and the tissues used by the customers as well as the workers have to be disposed of safely.

TN tally 24,586 with 1,091 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,091 COVID-19 cases, including 55 returnees from other states, on Tuesday. In Chennai, 806 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The total case now stand at 24,586. So far, 13,706 people have been discharged following treatment and 197 deaths have been reported in the state.

On Tuesday, a total of 11,904 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples to 5,14,433. As per the bulletin by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, there are 10,836 active cases in the state, including 7,880 cases from Chennai.

Apart from Chennai, 82 cases from Chengalpet, 43 from Tiruvallur, 31 from Thoothukudi, 15 from Kancheepuram, nine from Tiruvannamalai, seven from Trichy, five from Theni, four from Tirupathur, three each from Salem, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar, two each from Tiruvarur, Dindigul and Erode and one each from Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukotai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Villupuram were reported COVID-19 positive.

So far, 1,12,309 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes like international and domestic flights, trains, by own vehicle , and by bus, and 1,683 of them have tested positive. A total of 14,411 passengers through 231 flights have reached the state and 23 of them have tested positive. And through special trains, 10,270 passengers returned to the state. As many as 9,650 persons have been tested till now and 247 have reported positive. 193 samples are still under process.

