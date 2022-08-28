scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

COVID-19: TN sees 534 cases, no fatality

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 602 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,23,262 leaving 5,339 active infections, a bulletin said here.

Tamil Nadu Covid-19Twenty-one of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu reported new cases below 10.

Tamil Nadu recorded 534 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,66,635 so far, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,034, the Health Department said on Saturday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 602 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,23,262 leaving 5,339 active infections, a bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for most of the cases at 87, Coimbatore 74 while the rest were spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with nil new cases in the last 24 hours while active infections in the district stood at 28.

Twenty-one of the 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict
More from Chennai

The State capital – Chennai – leads among districts with 2,251 active infections and overall 7,87,134 cases.
A total of 22,527 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,88,21,495 till date, the bulletin said.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:29:09 am
Next Story

Watch: Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s incredible 19 saves against Bayern Munich

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement