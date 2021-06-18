scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 18, 2021
Latest news

Covid-19: TN govt mulls opening public transport in 27 districts

The relaxations will not apply to 11 districts – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthrurai – as active caseload continues to remain high

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
June 18, 2021 3:21:00 pm
Tamil Nadu lockdown relaxationA medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly man at a drive-in vaccination camp organised by Nagercoil Municipal Corporation in Kanyakumari, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government announced more relaxations in 27 districts where the spread of Covid-19 is declining and public transportation is likely to resume from next week.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Transport Minister RS Rajakanappan at the Secretariat on Wednesday. According to sources, the government is planning to operate 50 per cent of the town buses.

Also Read |Stalin flags Tamil Nadu vaccine supply, urges repeal of CAA, farm laws

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official from the Villupuram State Transport Corporation said: “We are hoping that from June 21 (Monday), buses will be allowed to ply within districts initially and after assessing the situation, it will be open for inter-districts as well,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The relaxations will not apply to 11 districts – Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthrurai – as active caseload continues to remain high.

95% workforce inoculated, says official

The official said that they are expecting the announcement by Saturday and added that all the workers including drivers, conductors have been vaccinated.

“During the first lockdown, we were allowed to run buses within zones. The government clubbed three or four nearby districts into one zone and we were allowed to ply within that area. But now they are likely to allow buses to operate within districts, which is of no use for us. For example, from Villupuram to Kallkuruchi, which is another district, is only 15km away. It does not make any sense,” he said.

Out of the 22,000 workforce, close to 19,000 have been vaccinated, the official said. “We set up vaccination camps at all depots and doctors and health workers were brought to the venues. Those workers who could not get vaccinated are those who had gone on long leave or those who recovered recently from Covid-19. We have been running buses for frontline warriors, so measures like sanitizing the buses are already in practice,” he added.

Click here for more

An official from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) said that they came to know but are waiting for an official announcement. “We don’t know whether they will allow us to operate from next week. Unless an official order is provided, we cannot comment on it,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 18: Latest News

Advertisement