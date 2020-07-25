Covid-19: Tamil Nadu records highest single-day spike with 6,988 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest spike in daily Covid-19 cases, adding 6,988 cases on Saturday. The surge in the number of cases took the state’s overall tally to 2,06,737. The overall tally in Chennai, the state capital, breached 93,000.
Today’s total cases included 62 returnees from other countries and states. A total of 89 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s toll to 3,409. Among those who died, five had no co-morbidities. A total of 64,315 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The total number of samples touched 22,87,334. As many as 1,51,055 persons have been discharged till date, including today’s tally of 7,758. There are 52,273 active cases in the state.
Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu (449), Kancheepuram (442), Thiruvallur (385), Virudhunagar (376), Madurai (301) recorded the maximum number of Covid-19 cases.
One more lab approved for Covid testing
One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for Covid testing in the state. Liberty Diagnostic and Research Centre in Tirunelveli was approved for testing on Saturday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 115 (58 government and 57 private labs).
58 flights at Chennai International Airport
A total of 58 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Saturday. There were 29 arrivals and 29 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.30 pm from New Delhi.
The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for Hyderabad, departed from the Chennai airport at 6.05 am, while the last flight for today departed at 8.10 pm for Trichy.
Cases cross 10,000 in Chennai’s Royapuram, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam
Covid cases in Chennai have crossed 10,000 in three of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram (Zone 5) leads the tally with 10,537 cases, followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 10,511 cases and Kodambakkam (Zone 8) with 10,692 cases.
Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Saturday:
Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3367
Manali (Zone 2) – 1640
Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 2854
Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 8978
Royapuram (Zone 5) – 10,537
Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 7375
Ambattur (Zone 7) – 4798
Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 10,511
Teynampet (Zone 9) – 9987
Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 10,692
Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 4817
Alandur (Zone 12) – 2724
Adyar (Zone 13) – 6296
Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2465
Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2052
