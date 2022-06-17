Covid in Tamil Nadu: GCC plans to depute 8 mobile RT-PCR teams at 4 areas in Chennai

In the wake of a mild surge in Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the state health department planned to depute mobile RT-PCR teams in zones with a high number of cases.

According to a release from the civic body on Thursday, a total of 797 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Wednesday.

In Chennai, as many as 140 primary health centres and 16 urban community centres were carrying out the RT-PCR tests at free of cost. Due to the increase in cases — especially in four zones — Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Adyar, eight mobile RT-PCR teams with two for each zone will be on duty starting Friday (June 17). Residents can dial 1913 to get their RT-PCR tests done at the doorstep.

On Thursday Tamil Nadu recorded 552 positive cases of which 253 were from Chennai.

As many as 1,139 people are under treatment. Private RT-PCR labs, private hospitals that treat Covid-19 patients, and scan centres were informed to mail the patients’ details to the corporation.

Regarding vaccination, the corporation stated that 99.72 per cent of people were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination while 85.51 per got their second shot too. Booster doses were given to 1,90,216 people till date in the city. Those who are still due for their vaccination were asked to get their shots at the earliest, the corporation officials urged .

Meanwhile, principal secretary and commissioner of the GCC Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to all the heads of leading educational Institutions in the city including IIT Madras, Anna University, Madras University to ensure all students and others in the premises strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, getting their vaccination, etc. The authorities were asked to ensure the campus was sanitized on a regular basis.