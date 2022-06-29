As Covid cases go up, TN Health Minister Subramanian asks public to wear masks

In the wake of the gradual rise in Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian Wednesday urged the public not to let their guard down and continue following safety measures, including mandatory wearing of masks in public places.

A drive to distribute over 50,000 masks free of cost to the public was held on the day on behalf of the state health department in Chennai. Close to 150 volunteers, including nurses from the health department, were deployed to distribute the masks. Health Minister Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Mylapore MLA T Velu and other officers participated in the event.

On the occasion, Subramanian said Covid-19 infection is spreading rapidly across the country and the situation is more or less the same in Tamil Nadu.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) close to 1,484 people tested positive and today it might increase further. Of the total cases, Chennai recorded 632. It is followed by Chengalpattu (239 cases) and Coimbatore (70). Till now, there are around 8,970 active cases in the state, including 3,869 from Chennai alone. Close to 95 per cent of the active cases are in home quarantine and they are being monitored by the officers of the state health department,” he said.

Mega vaccination camp at 1 lakh spots

Subramanian said based on the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the department is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the virus. On July 10, the state health department is planning to organise the 31st mega vaccination camp at one lakh places, including 3,000 places in Chennai.

According to the health department, 38,22,687 people are due for their first dose of vaccine and 1,10,12,627 for second.

Subramanian said as the number of cases in educational institutions are on the rise, the health secretary has passed suitable instructions to them to curb the spread. “Institutions have been told to ensure that the students wear masks, maintain social distance in class. Close to 300 streets in Chennai are having more than three or five cases each, and the officers from the Greater Chennai Corporation are visiting them daily, monitoring their health status and providing them necessary items at their doorstep making sure they don’t step out which might further increase the spread,” the minister said, while adding that there is no necessity now to declare those streets as containment zones,” he said.