COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: 743 positive cases today; 379 Chennai localities declared non-containment zones

Tamil Nadu recorded 743 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 13,191. The new cases include 83 returnees from Maharashtra.

Of the total cases, 557 people tested positive in Chennai. On Wednesday, 987 people were discharged upon recovery. The state reported three deaths today, taking the state toll to 87. All three of them died of co-morbidities.

The state tested 11,894 samples on Wednesday. So far, a total of 3,60,068 samples have been tested.

According to a media bulletin by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 54 passengers who returned from other countries have been reported positive till date. Eighteen passengers from other countries initially tested negative and turned positive during the exit screening after seven days.

A total of 2,139 passengers have been tested at Chennai and Trichy airports and 3,891 passengers have been tested at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station.

As many as 803 children under the age of 13 years have tested positive in the state, while in the age group of 13 to 60 years, a total of 1,13,813 cases have been reported. Also, 1,007 people above the age of 60 years have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

Apart from Chennai, 58 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 23 cases in Thiruvallur and 14 in Kancheepuram. Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar reported one case each.

379 zones in Chennai declared non-containment zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday declared around 397 zones in Chennai as non-containment zones, after no new COVID-19 cases were reported here for the past 14 days.

The list includes 19 localities in Thiruvottiyur, seven in Manali, 11 in Madhavaram, 36 in Tondiarpet, 72 in Royapuram, 67 in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, 24 in Ambattur, 23 in Anna Nagar, 35 in Teynampet, 22 in Kodambakkam, 33 in Valasaravakkam, four in Alandur, 12 in Adyar, eight in Perungudi and six in Sholinganallur.

Flight from Chennai departs for Australia

A Qantas flight carrying over 200 passengers departed for Sydney from the Chennai International Airport on Wednesday. This is the third flight from Chennai and the 18th flight from India ferrying passengers stranded in India back to their homes in Sydney.

14 Shramik Special trains depart from state

Fourteen Shramik Special trains carrying over thousands of migrant workers each left from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The first train between Sitamarhi and Tiruppur departed from Tiruppur station at 1.45 pm, followed by a second train from Tiruvallur to Rourkela at 2.30 pm. A third train from Trichy to Bapudham Motihari departed at 2.20 pm, a fourth train from Coimbatore to Darbhanga departed at 2 pm and a fifth train from Tiruvallur to Koderma departed at 5 pm.

A sixth train between Dindigul and Hajipur left for Hajipur at 2 pm, followed by a seventh train between Chennai and Jiribam at 6.30 pm. An eighth train between Coimbatore and Basti departed for Basti at 5.30 pm, a ninth train between Chennai and Dhanbad departed for Dhanbad at 7 pm and a tenth train between Chennai and Basti departed for Basti at 8 pm.

An eleventh train bound for Akbarpur departed from Salem station at 8.30 pm followed by the twelfth train between Erode and Mau at 8.30 pm. The thirteenth train from Chennai to Deoria Sadar left at 10.40 pm while a fourteenth train between Coimbatore and Rewa departed at 8.30 pm.

All the passengers were thermally screened before boarding the trains and were instructed to follow social distancing while boarding and travelling.

Migrant workers gather in Coimbatore

More than thousands of migrant workers who were stranded in Coimbatore gathered in large numbers in Sundarapuram, a locality in the district, on Wednesday, to collect passes for their Shramik Special trains. The tickets were being handed out for trains bound to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

