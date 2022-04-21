Covid-19 scare again at IIT Madras, 12 students test positive

Twelve students at the IIT Madras campus have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting health secretary J Radhakrishnan to inspect the campus and to direct officials to sanitize the locality and follow safety guidelines.

Radhakrishnan said the first case was detected on April 19 and two more students tested positive on April 20 following which the health department, the Chennai municipal corporation and the medical team at the IIT Madras campus took samples of those who were in close contact with these students.

“Those who have tested positive have mild symptoms. Their oxygen levels are normal, there is no need to panic. IIT Madras has the facility to isolate those infected with the virus. We have begun to do targeted testing on the campus. Till now, 365 samples have been tested, further steps will be based on that,” he said. He added that he had visited those who tested positive and they were doing fine.

The health secretary said students and other campus residents have been instructed to compulsorily wear masks, get vaccinated if they haven’t still, and also not to share food.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, Faridabad, Haryana and Maharashtra. The cluster at IIT Madras in our state is a warning bell. People should continue to follow safety guidelines and not let their guard down,” he said.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, including four returnees from Canada, taking the overall tally to 34,53,351. A total of 16,583 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. A total of 23 patients got discharged on Wednesday, leaving 243 active cases. With no casualties, the toll remained at 38,025. Of the total cases, Chennai reported 16.