Covid-19 mock drill: Tamil Nadu health minister visits Chennai hospital

As per the Central Government’s advisory to check the level of preparedness of the hospitals across India in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower in the wake of the increased caution over the spread of Covid-19 globally, Tamil Nadu health department Tuesday conducted mock drills at all hospitals in the state.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian personally inspected Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai to check the bed availability in general and ICU wards, stock of drug supply, adequate supply of oxygen, etc. He said that he had instructed the in-charge of the medical college hospitals, district government hospitals and other government hospitals in the taluks to ensure that they are all fully equipped in terms of beds, oxygen supply, drug supply, etc to confront Covid-19 emergency. The district health department officials have been asked to submit a report about the inspection to the department high command.

Subramanian said that for the past three days, the state has been carrying out RT-PCR tests on air passengers coming to the state either directly or through transit from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea. The ministers said that over 500 samples were collected till date and none of them had tested positive.

In Tamil Nadu, there are about 1,75,291 beds in both government and private hospitals. These include 1,14,471 Covid-19 beds, 68,624 beds without oxygen support, 37,526 with oxygen support and 8,321 emergency beds.

As per the health bulletin on Monday, nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and there are 51 active cases.