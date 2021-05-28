Covid-19 Lockdown extended till June 7 in Tamil Nadu

According to the order, people have been requested not to step out unnecessarily and follow the Standard Operating Procedures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc. (File)

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the Covid-19 lockdown will be extended for another week in Tamil Nadu to arrest the spread of the virus. The decision comes a day after Stalin chaired a meeting with health experts who recommended that the decision to control the spread of the disease be extended.

As per the release, the lockdown which commenced on May 24 with stringent restrictions will be in force till 6 am on June 7. The supply of vegetables, fruits through Tamil Nadu’s Horticulture Department on mobile carts and other vehicles will continue. Further, after obtaining permission from the local municipality, the grocery shops can provide delivery to the customers between 7 am and 6 pm.

To provide relief to the public, Stalin said a kit containing 13 grocery items will be distributed to all the rice-card holders in PDS shops from June.

According to the order, people have been requested not to step out unnecessarily and follow the Standard Operating Procedures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, etc.

A few days ago when Stalin was asked if there’s a possibility of an extension of the week-long intense lockdown, he said though there is a decrease in the number of Covid-19 positive cases he is not completely satisfied.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 positive cases of Covid-19 bringing the state tally to 19,78,621. Among these, Chennai reported 2,779 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,93,881. The state recorded 474 deaths on Thursday, putting the state toll at 22,289. A total of 30,063 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,43,284.

Though there has been a steep decline in the number of cases in Chennai, other districts in Tamil Nadu have been recording more cases. In particular, Coimbatore, has been recording most cases across all districts. On Thursday, the city alone recorded 4,734 cases.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with district collectors of Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Erode, Tiruchy, Tiruppur. As per the release, the Chief Minister informed the district administration to make use of the medical infrastructure to its fullest. He asked them to step up the tests and vaccination, identify and take necessary action in areas with more cases, conduct more camps in rural pockets in the upcoming weeks. Three IAS officers MA Siddique, C Samayamurthy and R Selvaraj have been appointed by the government in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode as special officers to collaborate with the concerned district collectors and necessary actions to flatten the curve.

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a Task Force committee chaired by Dean of Medical Education (DME) to advice the government on issues related to Mucormycosis/Black Fungus infection. The 12-member committee consists of experts in infectious disease, ENT, Ophthalmologist, Microbiology, Medicine, etc. As per the latest reports, close to 400 people have been affected by the fungal disease in Tamil Nadu.