Covid-19 is under control in Tamil Nadu, says CM Edappadi

Due to the proactive measures taken by the state government, coronavirus is under control in majority of the districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Tuesday. He said the opposition leader is making false allegations, while the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, Edappadi, who was accompanied by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other higher officials, said, “Except, in areas like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet, the situation is under control in the state. In today’s meeting with higher authorities, we discussed the various measures to control the spread in Chennai. The spread of the disease is higher in slums in Chennai because of the cramped houses. More tests are done, close to 13,000 are done on a daily across the state and 4,000 in corporations. People even with slightest symptoms are tested and their contracts are traced in quick time,” he said.

Edappadi said due to the dedicated service of the doctors, nurses, and other health care workers, there are more recoveries and less mortality rate in the state. “The state’s recovery rate of 56 per cent is the highest in the country, the mortality is just 0.8 per cent. The government is making sure the necessary items are available to the public without any hurdle. In PDS shops, we gave sugar, rice, oil, etc free of cost and also provided 1000 as a relief. The free ration for family cardholders is extended for this month too, through Amma canteens free food is distributed and as per the requests of people in Chennai, we made a few relaxations like allowing autos/taxis, jewelry shops, Hotels,” he said.

Rebutting opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin’s claim that the government has only 1.76 lakh PCR test kits, Edappadi said 2.71 lakh kits have been sent to 43 labs for testing. “So far 15,45,700 PCR kits have been ordered and 11,51,700 kits have been received. The Centre provided us 50,000 PCR kits and as a donation, we have received 53,516 kits. So in total, the state government has received 12,55, 214. In TNMSC, we have 4,59,800. We have provided 7,95,414 PCR kits for hospitals for testing and 5,03, 339. In labs across the state, 1,92,077 PCR test kits available,” he added.

He also brushed aside the DMK leader’s claim that the state is not having enough ventilators and hence they are not able to provide better treatment. Edappadi said the state has 3,377 ventilators and it is the highest in comparison with other states.

“Tamil Nadu is doing the highest number of sample tests in the country. Only by doing more sample tests the government can identify the positive cases and stem the spread of the virus. Health care workers, police officers, sanitation workers, Revenue officers and others are working together to fight this virus. The situation is under control in our state because of their dedicated service,” Edappadi added.

On Monday, a total of 1,162 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu taking the tally to 23,495. So far, 13,710 people have been discharged and 184 deaths has been reported. In Chennai, 15,770 positive cases have been reported till date.

