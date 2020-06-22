COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA tests positive; Madurai to go under lockdown

During this lockdown in Madurai, only essential services will be allowed to operate. (Wikimedia Commons) During this lockdown in Madurai, only essential services will be allowed to operate. (Wikimedia Commons)

Another DMK legislator tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, nearly two weeks after party MLA J Anbazhagan succumbed to the disease. Vasantham K Karthikeyan, the DMK MLA from Rishivandhiyam constituency in Kallakurichi district, tested positive on Sunday.

He is being treated at a private hospital in Coimbatore. His mother, wife, and daughter, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13, are being treated at a private hospital in Perambalur.

DMK president MK Stalin praised Karthikeyan for working tirelessly and helping many people during the lockdown. “I spoke to him over the phone, he sounded confident. He has to recover soon to serve the people,” he tweeted.

Lockdown in Madurai

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a complete lockdown in Madurai corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat, all village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Thirupparankundram blocks of Madurai district from June 24 early morning to June 30.

During this lockdown, only essential services will be allowed to operate.

Madurai on Monday recorded 157 positive cases, the highest in the district till date.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more laboratory in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Endorcare Diagnostic Centre in K K Nagar, Chennai Madurai was approved for testing on Monday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 87 (46 government and 41 private labs).

68 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 68 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 34 arrivals and 34 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bonund for Port Blair, departed from the Chennai International Airport at 5.40 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 10.35 pm for Kolkata.

Royapuram tally crosses 6,000

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai has crossed the 6,000-mark, with 6,288 coronavirus positive cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am Monday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 1545

Manali (Zone 2) – 581

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 1135

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 5116

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 6288

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 3532

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 1519

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 4385

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 4967

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 4485

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1719

Alandur (Zone 12) – 880

Adyar (Zone 13) – 2435

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 854

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 775

State tally now 62,087, with 2710 new cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,710 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, taking the state tally to 62,087.

Among these, Chennai reported 1487 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 42,752. Tamil Nadu recorded 37 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 794. Thirty five of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu touched 27,178. Till date, 38,340 males, 23,727 females and 20 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 9,19,204 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 26,592 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 1358 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of discharged patients at 34,112.

Besides Chennai, 126 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 56 in Kancheepuram, 120 in Thiruvallur, 12 each in Ariyalur and Coimbatore, 63 in Cuddalore, two each in Dharmapuri, Erode, Nilgiris and Tiruppur, seven in Dindigul, 14 in Kallakurichi, 10 in Kanyakumari, four in Karur, nine in Krishnagiri, 157 in Madurai, 17 in Nagapattinam, 16 in Pudukottai, 18 in Ramanathapuram, 52 in Ranipet, 24 in Salem, 33 in Sivagangai, 20 in Tenkasi, 36 each in Thanjavur and Theni, 26 in Thirupathur, 139 in Thiruvannamalai, 13 each in Thiruvarur and Vellore, 62 in Thoothukudi, five each in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, 51 in Trichy, 41 in Villupuram and one each in Namakkal and Perambalur districts.

