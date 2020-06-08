COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Actor Varadharajan faces action for video on lack of beds in Chennai hospitals; places of worship remain closed

Restaurants in Tamil Nadu are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm. Express Photo Restaurants in Tamil Nadu are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm. Express Photo

After almost two and a half months of closure owing to the novel coronavirus, restaurants in Tamil Nadu reopened Monday as part of Unlock 1.0. As per the SOP issued by the government, only 50 per cent of the total capacity is to be allowed inside the dining area at any given time in all restaurants and they are permitted to function from 6 am to 8 pm.

The restaurants have QR-coded enabled payment and other online payments to avoid cash transaction. Since air conditioners are not allowed, restaurants have placed pedestal fans and gone for more open ventilation.

Thermal screening will be done at the entrance of the restaurants and it is mandatory for both the customers and the hotel staff to wear masks. Hand sanitisers are kept at each dining table, workers have been instructed to wear gloves and take down the orders at an arm distance from the customer.

Places of worship remain shut

Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed places of worship to open across India on Monday, temples, churches, mosques and gurdwaras across Tamil Nadu remained shut today in the absence of SOPs by the Tamil Nadu government over the reopening of religious places in the State.

TN govt to initiate action against S Varadharajan

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday said the government will initiate action against S Varadharajan, former news reader and drama artiste, for spreading “false information about the shortage of beds in Chennai for COVID-19 treatment”.

Varadharajan, in a video, claimed that a close associate of his had a fever and was struggling with shortness of breath. When they approached both private and government hospitals for his treatment, none of them were ready to admit him. “They asked us not to bring the patient to the hospital and said they cannot provide treatment. We even tried contacting the government secretary, owners of some of the biggest hospitals in Chennai, but none of them were able to help us. They openly admitted there is a shortage of beds in the hospitals. Don’t take things slightly, please stay home and stay safe,” he said.

The video went viral across social media with many of them accusing the government of not being transparent about the number of available beds in both government and private hospitals. Minister Vijayabaskar denied the allegations and said action will be taken under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 against individuals who are involved in spreading false news.

“There are 5000 beds in government hospitals in Chennai and enough number of beds in other COVID care centers. In this pandemic situation, people should not be spreading false information. All of us are working hard against an unknown enemy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Seithi Vasipalar Sangam (Tamil News Anchors Association) condemned Vijayabaskar’s press meet.

48 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 48 flights operated between Chennai and major cities on Monday.

There were 24 arrivals and 24 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was a flight from Hyderabad which touched down in the city at 7.30 am, while the last flight to Chennai will touch down at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai which was bound for New Delhi departed from the Chennai International Airport at 6.55 am, while the last flight for today will depart from Chennai at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Over 3,800 positive cases in Royapuram

Royapuram (Zone 5) in Chennai continues to have the most number of coronavirus cases in the city with 3859 cases recorded in the Zone until 8 am on Monday. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Royapuram has the highest number of cases while Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 813

Manali (Zone 2) – 328

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 614

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 2835

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 3859

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 2167

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 807

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1974

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2518

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 2431

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 1054

Alandur (Zone 12) – 400

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1274

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 415

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 390

