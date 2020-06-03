Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Bikes to sanitize narrow streets; Chennai reports 1,000 cases in a day

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar assured citizens that the government is taking measures to ensure their safety, as it implements Unlock phase 1 to revive Tamil Nadu’s economy and safeguard livelihoods. (File) Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar assured citizens that the government is taking measures to ensure their safety, as it implements Unlock phase 1 to revive Tamil Nadu’s economy and safeguard livelihoods. (File)

As many as 1,286 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu Wednesday, taking the total tally to 25,872. Chennai reported more than 1,000 cases for the first time. Including today’s count of 1,012 COVID-19 cases, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has recorded 17,598 cases so far.

25 Royal Enfield bikes with disinfectant sprayers to sanitise streets in containment zones

As a part of COVID-19 prevention measures in Tamil Nadu, disinfectant sprayer-fitted motorcycles are set to help sanitise narrow streets in containment zones. The customised motorcycles will be used by Fire and Rescue Services personnel in congested localities in the state.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off nine two-wheelers at his camp office. The personnel will use a total of 25 new Royal Enfield motorcycles bought at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore.

State health minister urges citizens to comply with government’s measures

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday called for a ‘citizen partnership’ in Tamil Nadu and urged citizens to comply with the measures initiated by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The minister assured citizens that the government was taking steps to ensure their safety, as it implements Unlock phase 1 to revive Tamil Nadu’s economy and safeguard livelihoods.

TNGovt is taking all measures to ensure safety from #COVID19 pandemic,at the same time implementing #unlock1 to revive the economy & the livelihood of its people.With Citizen partnership it is easier to overcome this crisis. Request your compliance to the measures of the govt.

Royapuram in Chennai leads the city’s tally with 3,060 cases

Data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) indicates that Royapuram (Zone 5) has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Chennai.

According to the data, Manali (Zone 2) has the least number of cases in the city.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of positive cases in Chennai as of 8 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 559

Manali (Zone 2) – 228

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 400

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 2007

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 3060

Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 1711

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 619

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1411

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 1871

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1921

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 910

Alandur (Zone 12) – 243

Adyar (Zone 13) – 949

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 278

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 279

50 flights at Chennai International Airport

A total of 50 flights plied between Chennai and major cities on Wednesday.

There were 25 arrivals and 25 departures at the Chennai International Airport today. The first flight to Chennai was from Hyderabad which touched down at 7.30 am, while the last flight was at 11.20 pm from New Delhi.

The first flight from Chennai, which was bound for New Delhi, departed at 6.55 am, while the last flight departed at 9.30 pm for New Delhi.

Chennai reports more than 1000 cases, city tally now at 17,598

On Wednesday, a total of 1,286 COVID-19 cases, including 42 returnees, were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases to 25,872. There are 11,345 active cases in the state.

So far, 5,28,334 samples have been tested, including today’s tally of 14,101. A total of 610 people were discharged following treatment, and the recovery rate stands at 55 per cent. The state reported 11 deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 208.

In Chennai, 9,034 persons were discharged following treatment. There are 8,405 active cases in the city and 158 deaths have been reported.

Apart from Chennai, 61 cases were reported in Chengalpet, 58 in Tiruvallur, 19 in Kancheepuram, 17 in Thoothukudi, 16 in Thiruvannamalai, seven in Madurai, six in Tirunelveli, five cases each in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, four each in Coimbatore, Tirupathur, three in Tenkasi, two in Thiruvarur, and one each in Dharampuri, Kanyakumari, Karur, Nagapattinam, Salem, Villupuram, Virudhunagar.

Under the age of 12, 1,437 children have been tested positive for COVID-19. In the age group between 13-60, a total of 21,899,14 persons have tested positive and above 60 years, 2,536 people have tested positive.

A total of 1,19,486 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 1,724 of them have tested positive till date.

