Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: CM assures free COVID-19 vaccine to all

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free vaccination against coronavirus for everyone in the state as soon as a shot is made available.
“I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states), all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost,” he said during an official visit to Pudukottai district.
Three more labs approved for COVID-19 testing
Three more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing. Molecular Lab at Karpagam Hospital in Coimbatore, Macro Diagnostic Lab at RA Puram in Chennai and Muthamil Hospital Molecular Lab in Tirunelveli were approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 197 (66 government and 131 private labs).
25 containment zones identified in Chennai
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 25 containment zones in the city till date.
Here are the names of the containment streets across the city’s 15 zones as of Thursday:
- Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2 containment zonesVP Nagar 5th Street and Sanathi Street
- Manali (Zone 2) – 6 containment zonesPerumal Koil Street Chettimedu, MMDA – 51st Street, 106th Street, 116th Street and Manali – Thamaraikullam Street and NSK Street
- Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 6 containment zones
KKD Nagar 5th Block 2nd Street, Nandhanar Street, MKB 16th West Cross Street, Sasthiri Nagar 3rd Street, Butchammal Street and Avoor Muthaiyah Street
- Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5 containment zones
Grace Garden 3rd Lane, Thandavarayan Street, Govindappa Street, Irulappan Street and Budraian Street
- Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1 containment zone
Aminjikarai – Limeklin Street
- Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2 containment zones
Choolaimedu – Aziz Mulk Street and Rakkiyappa Street
- Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1 containment zone
Narayanasamy 2nd Street
- Adyar (Zone 13) – 1 containment zoneEkkattuthangal – Danakotti Raja Street
- Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1 containment zoneOkkiyam Petti – Thiruvalluvar Street
404 fever clinics in Chennai
A total of 404 fever clinics were held in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 20,122 people visited the camps. Swabs were collected from 641 individuals who were identified with ILI symptoms, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.
Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps at 49, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four.
Recoveries cross 19,000 in two zones in Chennai
Recoveries have crossed 19,000 in two of the 15 zones in Chennai. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has the most recoveries, 19,707, as recorded by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 19,634 recoveries.
Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:
- Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 5410
- Manali (Zone 2) – 2836
- Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 6450
- Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 14,322
- Royapuram (Zone 5) – 16,448
- Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 13,645
- Ambattur (Zone 7) – 12,578
- Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 19,707
- Teynampet (Zone 9) – 17,002
- Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 19,634
- Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 11,518
- Alandur (Zone 12) – 7092
- Adyar (Zone 13) – 12,968
- Perungudi (Zone 14) – 6377
- Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 4999
TN records 3,077 cases, tally goes past 7 lakh
Tamil Nadu’s overall tally went past 7 lakh as 3,077 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The number of discharged patients increased to 6,55,170.
A total of 7,00,193 persons have tested positive in the state; the death toll reached 10,825 after 45 people succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday.
With 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the state so far has tested 92,75,108 samples.
In Chennai, 833 cases were reported, taking the city’s total count to 1,93,299. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has reported 1,78,623 discharges and 3569 deaths.
Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore reported 285 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 193, Thiruvallur with 170 and Tiruppur with 155. A total of 31 districts recorded less than 100 cases with Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi reporting less than 10 cases.
With inputs from PTI
