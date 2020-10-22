Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: CM assures free COVID-19 vaccine to all

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free vaccination against coronavirus for everyone in the state as soon as a shot is made available.

“I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states), all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost,” he said during an official visit to Pudukottai district.

Three more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Three more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing. Molecular Lab at Karpagam Hospital in Coimbatore, Macro Diagnostic Lab at RA Puram in Chennai and Muthamil Hospital Molecular Lab in Tirunelveli were approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 197 (66 government and 131 private labs).

25 containment zones identified in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 25 containment zones in the city till date.

Here are the names of the containment streets across the city’s 15 zones as of Thursday:

Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 2 containment zones VP Nagar 5th Street and Sanathi Street

VP Nagar 5th Street and Sanathi Street Manali (Zone 2) – 6 containment zones Perumal Koil Street Chettimedu, MMDA – 51st Street, 106th Street, 116th Street and Manali – Thamaraikullam Street and NSK Street

Perumal Koil Street Chettimedu, MMDA – 51st Street, 106th Street, 116th Street and Manali – Thamaraikullam Street and NSK Street Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 6 containment zones

KKD Nagar 5th Block 2nd Street, Nandhanar Street, MKB 16th West Cross Street, Sasthiri Nagar 3rd Street, Butchammal Street and Avoor Muthaiyah Street

KKD Nagar 5th Block 2nd Street, Nandhanar Street, MKB 16th West Cross Street, Sasthiri Nagar 3rd Street, Butchammal Street and Avoor Muthaiyah Street Royapuram (Zone 5) – 5 containment zones

Grace Garden 3rd Lane, Thandavarayan Street, Govindappa Street, Irulappan Street and Budraian Street

Grace Garden 3rd Lane, Thandavarayan Street, Govindappa Street, Irulappan Street and Budraian Street Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1 containment zone

Aminjikarai – Limeklin Street

Aminjikarai – Limeklin Street Teynampet (Zone 9) – 2 containment zones

Choolaimedu – Aziz Mulk Street and Rakkiyappa Street

Choolaimedu – Aziz Mulk Street and Rakkiyappa Street Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1 containment zone

Narayanasamy 2nd Street

Narayanasamy 2nd Street Adyar (Zone 13) – 1 containment zone Ekkattuthangal – Danakotti Raja Street

Ekkattuthangal – Danakotti Raja Street Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 1 containment zoneOkkiyam Petti – Thiruvalluvar Street

404 fever clinics in Chennai

A total of 404 fever clinics were held in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 20,122 people visited the camps. Swabs were collected from 641 individuals who were identified with ILI symptoms, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps at 49, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four.

404 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 20,122 people attended the clinics and 641 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/EPB5sD0FWi — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 22, 2020

Recoveries cross 19,000 in two zones in Chennai

Recoveries have crossed 19,000 in two of the 15 zones in Chennai. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has the most recoveries, 19,707, as recorded by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 19,634 recoveries.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 5410

Manali (Zone 2) – 2836

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 6450

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 14,322

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 16,448

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 13,645

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 12,578

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 19,707

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 17,002

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 19,634

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 11,518

Alandur (Zone 12) – 7092

Adyar (Zone 13) – 12,968

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 6377

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 4999

TN records 3,077 cases, tally goes past 7 lakh

Tamil Nadu’s overall tally went past 7 lakh as 3,077 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The number of discharged patients increased to 6,55,170.

A total of 7,00,193 persons have tested positive in the state; the death toll reached 10,825 after 45 people succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday.

With 81,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the state so far has tested 92,75,108 samples.

In Chennai, 833 cases were reported, taking the city’s total count to 1,93,299. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has reported 1,78,623 discharges and 3569 deaths.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore reported 285 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 193, Thiruvallur with 170 and Tiruppur with 155. A total of 31 districts recorded less than 100 cases with Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi reporting less than 10 cases.

