Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: Drop in cases, less than 4,000 reported today

A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Tamil Nadu Tuesday saw a drop in cases, with 3,094 patients testing positive for Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 10,471 after 50 more people succumbed to the virus.

A total of 80,371 samples were tested on Tuesday; the state has tested 91,12,067 samples so far. There are still 36,734 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 4,403 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. The total number of recoveries has now increased to 6,46,555.

Chennai reported 857 cases followed by Coimbatore with 263, Chengalpattu with 191, and Salem with 169.

Till date, a total of 25,075 children under 12 years and 86,044 persons above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 13,31,705 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 6,711 of them have tested positive.

Kumaran Silks in Chennai’s T Nagar sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

Kumaran Silks, a popular textile showroom in Chennai’s T Nagar, was on Tuesday sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation for violating the Standard Operating Procedures [SOPs] issued by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

READ | Chennai: Kumaran Silks showroom in T Nagar sealed for Covid norm violation

Taking to Twitter, the civic body said: “A shop in T Nagar has been locked and sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding and didn’t follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners and public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.”

A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn’t follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.#GCC pic.twitter.com/MncKIWxfIG — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 20, 2020

A senior GCP official said: “The corporation officials visited the shop and warned them last week. And then in the following days, the shop was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000. But till Sunday, the shop was overcrowded, due to Diwali and Navaratri. Based on the directions of our corporation commissioner, we sealed the shop this morning.”

Two more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Life Pixcell Laboratory in Palani and Soorya Diagnostics in Tiruchengode were approved for testing on Tuesday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 194 (66 government and 128 private labs).

393 fever clinics in Chennai

A total of 393 fever clinics were set up in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 16,320 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 657 individuals. As many as 657 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided to those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with camps at 49, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

393 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 16,320 people attended the clinics and 657 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/7OL4H1uEpN — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 20, 2020

COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 in two zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 20,000 in two of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Anna Nagar (Zone 8) leads the tally with 20,963 cases followed by Kodambakkam (Zone 11) with 20,834 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 5817

Manali (Zone 2) – 2999

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 6864

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 15,066

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 17,298

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 14,703

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 13,408

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 20,963

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 18,063

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 20,834

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 12,260

Alandur (Zone 12) – 7717

Adyar (Zone 13) – 14,888

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 6811

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 5233

Teynampet in Chennai has highest COVID-19 fatalities

Teynampet (Zone 9) in Chennai has the highest COVID-19 deaths across all 15 zones, with 447 recorded till Tuesday. Manali (Zone 2) has the least, 37 deaths.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of deaths in Chennai as of 9 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 150

Manali (Zone 2) – 37

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 85

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 309

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 340

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 360

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 217

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 399

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 447

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 391

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 185

Alandur (Zone 12) – 126

Adyar (Zone 13) – 261

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 113

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 44

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd