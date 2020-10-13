Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Recoveries cross 6.12 lakh, 5,117 discharged

In the last 24 hours, 85,509 samples have been tested. (Representational)

After a total of 4,666 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the state’s tally reached 6,65,930. As many as 57 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 10,371.

The total number of recoveries in the state increased to 6,12,320, including today’s tally of 5,117. There are 43,239 active cases in the state.

On Tuesday, Chennai recorded 1,164 cases, taking the city’s overall cases to 1,84,429. Of the fatalities, 13 persons died in Chennai.

Barring Chennai, other northern districts of the state logged 1,147 cases. Among the western districts, where a total of 1,388 cases were reported, Coimbatore (398) contributed the maximum cases.

In the last 24 hours, 85,509 samples have been tested. This took the total number of samples in the state to 84,88,503. There are 191 testing facilities in the state.

Till date, a total of 12,42,797 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel, and 6,771 of them have tested positive.

68 containment zones identified in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 70 containment zones in Chennai till date.

Here are the names of the containment streets across the city’s 15 zones as of Friday:

Tiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3 containment zones VP Nagar 5th Street, Nellikaran Street and Sanathi Street

Perumal Koil Street Chettimedu, 3265 1st Street Bharathiyar Nagar Chinnamathur, Jalaganda Mariyamman Koil Street and Srinivasan Street

Perumal Koil Street Chettimedu, 3265 1st Street Bharathiyar Nagar Chinnamathur, Jalaganda Mariyamman Koil Street and Srinivasan Street Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 11 containment zones Andal Nagar (Iswarya Nagar), 15th West Cross Street, 19th Cross Street Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, MR Nagar 3td Street, Nandhanar Street, MKB 16th West Cross Street, Sasthiri Nagar 3rd Street, MKB Nagar 19th Central Cross Street, Butchammal Street, Avoor Muthaiyah Street and Thulasingam Street

Grace Garden 3rd Lane, Thandavarayan Street, Swamy Street and Ayyaswamy Street

Grace Garden 3rd Lane, Thandavarayan Street, Swamy Street and Ayyaswamy Street Ambattur (Zone 7) – 24 containment zones Ambattur – Lenin Nagar 9th Cross Street; EVR Street Vinayagapuram Oragadam, New Anna Nagar 4th Cross Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street East Banu Nagar, 24th Avenue Banu Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street Oragadam, Devashi Street Gnanamoorthi Nagar, Korattur – TNHB, Station Road; Padi – Yadava Street, Park Road, North Park Road, Mettukulam, Sathya Nagar; Anna Nagar West Extension – 9th Street, TVS Avenue; Thirumangalam – TNHB Flat; Mogappair East – Vellalar Street, 12th Block Pachaipparsalai, VGN Raksha Church Street, Venu Gopal Street, 3rd Block and Mogappair – Trinity Church Road Golden George and Mohan Ram Nagar

Ambattur – Lenin Nagar 9th Cross Street; EVR Street Vinayagapuram Oragadam, New Anna Nagar 4th Cross Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street East Banu Nagar, 24th Avenue Banu Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street Oragadam, Devashi Street Gnanamoorthi Nagar, Korattur – TNHB, Station Road; Padi – Yadava Street, Park Road, North Park Road, Mettukulam, Sathya Nagar; Anna Nagar West Extension – 9th Street, TVS Avenue; Thirumangalam – TNHB Flat; Mogappair East – Vellalar Street, 12th Block Pachaipparsalai, VGN Raksha Church Street, Venu Gopal Street, 3rd Block and Mogappair – Trinity Church Road Golden George and Mohan Ram Nagar

Ayanavaram – New Street, Palayakara Street and Metu Street Teynampet (Zone 9) – 4 containment zones Choolaimedu – Ameerjohn Street and Triplicane – Akbar Street, Vallabha Agraharam and Thandavarayan Mudali Street

Choolaimedu – Ameerjohn Street and Triplicane – Akbar Street, Vallabha Agraharam and Thandavarayan Mudali Street

Rukamani Street, Kiruba Shankar Street, Annamalai Nagar 3rd Street and Narayanasamy 2nd Street Alandur (Zone 12) – 5 containment zones Mugalivakkam – Suba Shree Nagar 4th Street; Adambakkam – Surendar Nagar 4th Street; Suprabatha Flat C1 Ram Nagar 4th Main Road and Nanganallur – Voltas Colony 1st Street and Hindu Colony 1st Cross Street

Mugalivakkam – Suba Shree Nagar 4th Street; Adambakkam – Surendar Nagar 4th Street; Suprabatha Flat C1 Ram Nagar 4th Main Road and Nanganallur – Voltas Colony 1st Street and Hindu Colony 1st Cross Street

Velachery – Gandhi Nagar, ASK Nagar 1st Cross Street; Adambakkam – Mahalakshmi Nagar 7th Cross Street and Kalaignar Nagar 4th Street Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2 containment zones Neelankarai – Periya Neelankarai Kuppam and Kadaikuttaimedu – Gandhi Nagar

407 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 407 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 19,764 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 925 individuals. 925 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 49 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

407 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 19,764 people attended the clinics and 925 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/3CMEocr4cu — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 13, 2020

COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 in two zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 20,000 in two of the city’s 15 zones. According to the data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) leads the tally with 20,208 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 20,213 cases.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 5640

Manali (Zone 2) – 2896

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 6628

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 14,673

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 16,917

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 14,169

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 12,914

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 20,213

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 17,514

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 20,208

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 11,879

Alandur (Zone 12) – 7398

Adyar (Zone 13) – 14,315

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 6520

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 5075

Teynampet in Chennai has highest COVID-19 fatalities

Teynampet (Zone 9) in Chennai has the highest COVID-19 deaths across all 15 zones in Chennai, with 434 deaths recorded in the zone until Saturday. Manali (Zone 2) has the least with 37 deaths recorded in the zone till date.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of deaths in Chennai as of 9 am on Tuesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 147

Manali (Zone 2) – 37

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 83

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 302

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 332

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 352

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 209

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 388

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 434

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 373

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 181

Alandur (Zone 12) – 121

Adyar (Zone 13) – 251

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 107

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 40

