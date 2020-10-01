Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Chennai police extends ban on gatherings of over 5 people in public places till Oct 31

The order will be applicable for areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police. Express Photo: Srinivas K

The Greater Chennai Police Thursday issued a circular extending the ban on gatherings of more than five people in public places, from midnight on October 1 to October 31 in a bid to enforce social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19 in areas under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police.

Issued by Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the statement added that individuals found to be violating the prohibition will be prosecuted.

GREATER CHENNAI POLICE COMMISSIONER’S MESSAGE:- pic.twitter.com/OazEZpNET3 — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE (@chennaipolice_) October 1, 2020

Chennai Metro records footfall of over 3.6 lakh passengers from September 1-30

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Thursday announced that a total of 3,60,193 passengers have availed metro services in the city, after services were resumed in a phased manner from September 7, with 22,065 passengers having travelled on September 30.

While services along the Blue line between Chennai Airport and Washermenpet had resumed on September 7, services along the Green line connecting St. Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran Central Metro via Koyambedu had resumed on September 9.

Press Release 01.10.2020

Over 3.60 lakh passengers traveled in Chennai Metro Train till September 30, 2020 pic.twitter.com/x7VLG9TX8C — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) October 1, 2020

While 13,044 passengers used the QR code ticketing system to book tickets for their commutes, 70,009 passengers made use of the Travel Card Ticketing System.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Chengalpattu was approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 187 (66 government and 121 private labs).

462 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 462 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 20,064 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1074 individuals. 1,093 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) and Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 51 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

462 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 20,064 people attended the clinics and 1,093 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/2G3tWttH4L — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) October 1, 2020

With 5,688 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally crosses six lakh mark

Tamil Nadu’s novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 6,03,290 after it recorded 5,688 fresh cases. The number of recoveries reached 5, 47,335 after 5,516 patients were discharged on Thursday.

The state recorded 66 deaths, taking the toll to 9,586. Among the deceased, nine had no comorbidities.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 87,647 samples have been tested taking the total number of samples tested to 74,41,697. There are 46,369 active cases in the state.

Of the total cases, Chennai reported 1,289 cases. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has 1,68,689 Covid-19 cases.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore (550), Chengalpattu (356), Salem (341) and Thiruvallur (260) recorded the maximum cases. A total of 22 districts reported less than 100 cases.

Till date, a total of 11,06,035 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 6,631 of them have tested positive.

