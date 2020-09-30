Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: Lockdown extended till October 31, with some relaxations

Suburban train services will continue to remain suspended. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Tuesday announced that lockdown in the state will be extended till October 31, with a few relaxations. The government also put on hold its earlier order permitting students from Class X to XII to voluntarily go to schools from October 1 to seek teachers’ guidance .

Restaurants and tea shops will be allowed to run from 6 am till 9 pm while parcels services and takeaway services can be availed till 10 pm.

As many as 100 incoming flights (from the 50 earlier) have been permitted to land in Chennai. Government training centers and institutions are also permitted to function with precautionary measures in place. The government has increased the number of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100.

However, the ban on suburban electric trains in the state will continue.

The restrictions on containment zones will remain in place without any relaxation. Popular tourist spots, research centres, colleges, theatres, museums and amusement parks will remain closed.

Intensify measures to further cut COVID-19 mortality rate, CM tells collectors

District collectors should step up efforts to further decrease the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu, the CM said on Tuesday. Addressing a review meeting of district collectors on COVID-19 through a virtual link from the Secretariat, Palaniswami flagged the need for more awareness.

District collectors should increase awareness among people on the need to visit hospitals within 24 hours of getting symptoms like fever, breathlessness, fatigue and a loss of taste, he said. “Priority must be given to samples of senior citizens and those with co-morbidities while conducting RT-PCR tests to detect COVID. Test results should be declared expeditiously,” he added.

“District collectors should periodically inspect the amenities at COVID care centres”, he said.

So far, Rs 7,323 crore has been spent on prevention, treatment and relief for the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate is above 90.50 per cent and mortality is pretty low at 1.60 per cent, Palaniswami noted.

Two more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Sri Muthukumaran Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in Chennai and Sri Samraj Labs in Kallakurichi were approved for testing on Tuesday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 186 (66 government and 120 private labs).

Foot-operated lifts and foot-operated buttons for washroom taps at Chennai metro stations

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced on Tuesday that foot-operated lifts and foot-operated buttons for washroom taps have been installed across all 32 stations in Chennai in a bid to ensure safety of passengers.

A prototype of the lift had first been installed at the administration building of the Koyambedu station in May on a trial basis.

Press Release- 29.09.2020

Foot Operated Lift Mechanism and Foot Operated Buttons for Restroom Taps Installed – First Metro Rail in India to Implement pic.twitter.com/J0DEGH4d4E — Chennai Metro Rail (@cmrlofficial) September 29, 2020

Tamil Nadu reports 5,546 Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,546 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,91,943. With 70 deaths, the toll reached 9,453.

With as many as 5,501 people discharged following treatment, the number of recoveries has now increased to 5,36,209.

A total of 85,997 samples has been tested by the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples to 72,67,122. There are 46,281 active cases in the state as of Tuesday.

In Chennai, 1277 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. So far, a total of 1,66,029 people have been infected in the city. Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore (572), Salem (343), Chengalpattu (330) and Thiruvallur (279) reported the maximum cases.



