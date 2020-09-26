Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Chief secy urges collectors to ascertain reason for spike in cases, reduce deaths

Active cases have been on the decline for the past several days. (PTI)

With a spike in COVID-19 cases in at least 15 districts in Tamil Nadu, state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam Saturday directed Collectors to ascertain the reasons for the increase in the pandemic in recent times. He directed them to also take appropriate measures to reduce the fatalities.

Taking note of the increase in cases in the districts that have suddenly emerged as hot spots, Shanmugam said, “The Collectors should find out the reason behind the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and also take necessary action to reduce the number of deaths.”

Reviewing the steps being taken to contain the virus and also the treatment protocols in place, through video conference from the Secretariat in Chennai, Shanmugam asked the Collectors to make sure that there are proper facilities in hospitals.

Shanmugam’s review with the Collectors of Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tiruvarur and Salem comes ahead of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s meeting with bureaucrats and medical professionals slated next week to review the prevailing COVID-19 condition.

During the review, Shanmugam recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Palaniswami on Thursday during which he appreciated Tamil Nadu’s efforts in controlling the coronavirus.

COVID-19 tally crosses 13,000 in two zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 18,000 in two of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) leads the tally with 18,116 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 18,050 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Saturday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 4971

Manali (Zone 2) – 2486

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 5735

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 13,177

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 15,387

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 12,329

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 11,358

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 18,050

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 15,365

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 18,116

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 10,461

Alandur (Zone 12) – 6419

Adyar (Zone 13) – 12,464

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 5616

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 4554

State tally crosses crosses 5.7 lakh with 5647 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,647 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state tally to 5,75,017. Among these, Chennai reported 1,187 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,62,125.

Tamil Nadu recorded 85 deaths on Saturday, putting the state toll at 9,233. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Saturday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,336. Till date, 3,46,918 males, 2,28,069 females and 30 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 70,04,558 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 94,037 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5,612 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,19,448.

Besides Chennai, 259 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 148 in Kancheepuram, 235 in Thiruvallur, 32 in Ariyalur, 656 in Coimbatore, 212 in Cuddalore, 95 in Dharmapuri, 56 in Dindigul, 140 in Erode, 37 in Kallakurichi, 96 in Kanyakumari, 71 in Karur, 70 in Krishnagiri, 81 in Madurai, 45 in Nagapattinam, 134 in Namakkal, 145 in Nilgiris, 25 in Perambalur, 88 in Pudukottai, 21 in Ramanathapuram, 73 in Ranipet, 296 in Salem, 28 in Sivagangai, 66 in Tenkasi, 179 in Thanjavur, 67 each in Theni 81 in and Thirupathur, 136 in Thiruvannamalai, 141 in Thiruvarur, 49 in Thoothukudi, 90 in Tirunelveli, 188 in Tiruppur, 96 in Trichy, 138 in Vellore, 161 in Villupuram and 38 in Virudhunagar districts.

