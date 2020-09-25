Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: While cases decline in Chennai, Coimbatore continues to see spike

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,386. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,679 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s tally to 5,69,370. Among these, Chennai reported 1,193 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,60,926.

Tamil Nadu recorded 72 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 9148. 68 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 46,386. Till date, 3,43,470 males, 2,25,870 females and 30 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 69,10,521 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 94,877 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5,626 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 5,13,836.

Besides Chennai, 277 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 165 in Kancheepuram, 229 in Thiruvallur, 28 in Ariyalur, 661 in Coimbatore, 235 in Cuddalore, 148 in Dharmapuri, 58 in Dindigul, 151 in Erode, 57 in Kallakurichi, 86 in Kanyakumari, 49 in Karur, 104 in Krishnagiri, 71 in Madurai, 35 in Nagapattinam, 115 in Namakkal, 137 in Nilgiris, 17 in Perambalur, 66 in Pudukottai, 17 in Ramanathapuram, 65 in Ranipet, 297 in Salem, 46 in Sivagangai, 53 in Tenkasi, 150 in Thanjavur, 66 in Theni, 67 in Thirupathur, 173 in Thiruvannamalai, 139 in Thiruvarur, 46 in Thoothukudi, 77 in Tirunelveli, 158 in Tiruppur, 107 in Trichy, 125 in Vellore, 162 in Villupuram and 42 in Virudhunagar districts.

SPB succumbs to COVID-19

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away Friday following coronavirus complications. He was 74. SPB’s son SP Charan told reporters at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

A statement from the hospital read, “Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th and commenced on life support measures since August 14 for severe COVID-19 pneumonia. He continued to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary team in the critical care unit. He tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4th. In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief, we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25th at 13:04 Hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers at their loss during this time of anguish and sorrow.”

SPB tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of August. He was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Healthcare after his condition deteriorated. He remained on ventilator and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support till his last breath.

Shootings resume in Tamil Nadu amid pandemic

The Tamil film industry is slowly getting back on its feet after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Many big-budget movies, including Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, halted their shooting due to the pandemic.

Following multiple requests from senior directors and producers, the Tamil Nadu government gave its nod for the resumption of film and television shooting with certain restrictions, which included that only 75 people can be on the set and the entire crew should follow all the precautionary measures listed by the government.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, film producer and distributor G Dhananjayan said the filmmakers are completing their pending portions quickly so that they can sell their finished product through other mediums if not through theaters.

Four more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Four more labs in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital in Kancheepuram, Hicare Lab at Adambakkam in Chennai, Ganga Laboratory, a Unit of Ganga Medical Centre and Coimbatore & Laboratory Services and Sri Kumaran Hospital in Trichy were approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 182 (66 government and 116 private labs).

