Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: S P Velumani flags off 20 testing vehicles in Coimbatore

To bring more people under the state’s COVID-19 testing network, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme S P Velumani on Monday flagged off 20 mobile testing vehicles in Coimbatore.

The mobile units would have medical kits, qualified nurses and health workers, he said.

TN Health Secy visits Covid Care Centre in Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu Principal Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Monday visited a Covid Care Centre at a private medical college and hospital in Thiruvallur, officials said.

Radhakrishnan visited the centre at DD Medical College and Hospital, accompanied by District Collector Maheswari Ravikumar, an official release said. Radhakrishnan and Ravikumar reviewed the treatment being provided to the Covid-19 patients there, it said.

The college has provided 3,000 beds to the state government for coronavirus treatment, besides another 1000 for Siddha care to treat those infected with the virus, officials said.

449 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 449 fever clinics were held in Chennai on Monday. A total of 21,501 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1216 individuals. 1224 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) and Tondiarpet (Zone 4) had the most camps (47), while Manali (Zone 2) had the least (eight) number of camps.

449 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 21,501 people attended the clinics and 1,224 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/WY0OKcSqEI — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 21, 2020

5,344 fresh cases reported in TN

After a total of 5,344 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday in Tamil Nadu, the state’s overall tally reached 5,47,337. As many as 60 deaths were reported, taking the toll to 8,871.

The total number of recovered people reached 4,91,971, including today’s tally of 5,492. There are 46,495 active cases in the state.

On Monday, after Chennai recorded 982 cases, the city’s overall cases reached 1,56,625. Of the fatalities, 16 persons died in Chennai.

Barring Chennai, other northern districts of the state logged 1356 cases. Western districts continued to bear the surge in the number of cases. A total of 1738 cases were reported, with Coimbatore (648) contributing to the maximum cases.

In the last 24 hours, 80,762 samples have been tested. This took the total number of tested samples in the state to 65,55,328. There are 174 testing facilities in the state.

Till date, a total of 9,97,620 have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 6,555 of them have tested positive.

