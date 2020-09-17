Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: Recoveries cross 4.7 lakh; Rajnikanth wishes quick recovery to fan

A total of 84,524 samples have been tested on Thursday and 62,17,923 samples have been tested till date. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

Tamil Nadu reported 5560 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 992 cases being reported from Chennai alone. The overall tally stood at 5,25,420.

With 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 8,618. With as many as 5,524 persons having been discharged, the recoveries have now increased to 4,70,192.

According to the media bulletin by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, 46,610 cases are active in the state. A total of 84,524 samples have been tested on Thursday and 62,17,923 samples have been tested till date.

On Thursday, apart from Chennai, 530 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 291 in Salem, 283 in Chengalpet and 239 in Thiruvallur. A total of 18 districts reported less than 1000 cases on Thursday.

So far 22,321 children below the age of 12 and 68418 above 60 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth sends wishes to fan for quick recovery from virus

Top star Rajinikanth on Thursday wished a fan, who is being treated for COVID-19 and another ailment, a speedy recovery.

In an audio message to his fan, the ‘superstar’ said, “Murali. I am Rajinikanth speaking. Nothing will happen to you. Be bold. I am praying to God. You will recover soon and come back home. After you get well, please visit me with your family. Be courageous. I will pray for you. Live long!”

The actor’s message follows a post on a social media platform by the fan in which he expressed apprehensions about his recovery and a probability of not being able to work for the actor in the event of him launching a political party.

After listening to the actor’s message, Murali thanked Rajinikanth for his prayers and blessings. In a twitter post, he also claimed a recent test showed him as ‘negative’ for coronavirus.

Four more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Four more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Government Head Quarters Hospital in Mayiladuthurai, Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical in Kanyakumari, Microbiological Laboratory in Tirunelveli and Vijaya Medical and Educational Trust in Chennai were approved for testing on Thursday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 174 (66 government and 108 private labs).

460 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 460 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 20,124 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1017 individuals. 1021 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 49 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with eight camps.

Recoveries cross 15,000 in two zones in Chennai

Recoveries have crossed 15,000 in two of the 15 zones in Chennai. Anna Nagar (Zone 8) has the most recoveries with 15,657 recoveries recorded in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 15,623 recoveries.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 4391

Manali (Zone 2) – 2201

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 4970

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 11,666

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 13,555

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 10,437

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 9698

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 15,657

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 13,263

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 15,623

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 8824

Alandur (Zone 12) – 5187

Adyar (Zone 13) – 10,685

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 4623

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 3896

