Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Govt grants permission to 13 universities to conduct final semester exams in Sept

The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday granted permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education to conduct final semester examinations this month. In a circular issued today, the Chief Secretary to the government, K Shanmugam said that the Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the conduct of the examinations through online, offline or a combination of online and offline modes.

The circular stated that all educational institutions will have to take prior approval of the government before conducting the exams owing to the pandemic.

#TN government accord permission to 13 universities and the Director of Technical Education to conduct the final semester examination in September. Except Mother Teresa Women’s University, others prefer to conduct exams through online mode. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/FN4BiCgvMu — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 15, 2020

A total of 12 universities and the Directorate of Technical Education have opted for online examinations while one university has opted for a combination of offline and online modes.

Here is the list of the universities which have been cleared to conduct examinations in September:

University of Madras, Chennai – Online

Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai – Online

Anna University, Chennai – Online

Bharathiar University, Coimbatore – Online

Bharathidasan University, Trichy – Online

Mother Teresa Women’s University – Blended

Alagappa University, Karaikudi – Online

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli – Online

Periyar University, Salem – Online

Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai – Online

Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore – Online

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai – Online

Annamalai University, Chidambaram – Online

The Directorate of Technical Education – Online

Actor Florent C Pereira succumbs to COVID-19

Tamil actor Florent C Pereira succumbed to COVID-19 in Chennai on Monday evening. He was 67. Pereira breathed his last at the city’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The demise of Pereira has left the Tamil film fraternity shocked. Many took to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Besides films, Florent C Pereira worked with Win TV, Kalaignar TV and Vijay TV.

445 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 445 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Tuesday. A total of 19,536 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1209 individuals. 1209 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 50 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.

445 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 19,536 people attended the clinics and 1,209 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/E8pKtEpraU — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 15, 2020

Tamil Nadu reports 5,697 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surged to 5,14,208 after a total of 5,697 cases was reported on Tuesday.

With 68 fatalities, the death toll reached 8,502. Among the deceased, eight had no comorbidities. As many as 5,735 patients were recovered following treatment on Tuesday taking the number of recoveries to 4,58,900.

There are 46,806 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, a total of 989 cases were reported taking its overall tally to 1,50,572. As many as 1530 people were discharged. With 12 deaths, the toll went past the 3,000 mark.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore (485), Chengalpattu (324), Salem (292), Thiruvallur (283), Cuddalore (268) and Tiruppur (262) recorded the maximum cases. In 18 districts, the number of Covid-19 cases was below 100.

The state tested 80,623 samples on Tuesday. Till date a total of 60,48,832 samples have been tested. There are 170 (65 government and 105 private) testing facilities in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 22,118 children below 12 years have tested positive till date. In the age group between 13-60, as many as 4,24,93,329 have been infected and 67,157 people above 60 years have tested positive.

Till date, a total of 9,32,892 people have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of travel and 6,510 have tested positive.

