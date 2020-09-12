Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: 20% discount on QR code ticketing; MGR’s nephew succumbs to COVID-19

The discount aims to encourage QR code ticketing system among passengers and avoid queuing at metro ticket counters. Express Photo: Srinivas K

In a bid to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and encourage contactless ticketing, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing for single journeys, return journeys, group and QR trips passes from Friday.

CMRL records footfall of over 24,000 since resumption of services

As many as 24,354 passengers travelled via metro in Chennai since services resumed on September 7, said a statement from CMRL. More than 24,000 passengers used the Metro train services as of Wednesday since operations resumed on September 7. On the opening day, 5,033 passengers used the metro services.

A total of 18,769 passengers travelled using Smart Card ticketing system and 637 utilised the QR code ticketing system till September 9, a CMRL release on Thursday said.

Two more labs approved for COVID-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. ESIC Medical College and PGIMSR at KK Nagar in Chennai and Krishna MRI and CT in Vellore were approved for testing on Friday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 165 (65 government and 100 private labs).

AIADMK founder MGR’s nephew dies of COVID-19

AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s nephew M C Chandran, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus died Friday, said the AIADMK. The 75-year-old, who was the son of MGR’s elder brother M G Chakrapani was being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital in Chennai for COVID-19.

“We were grieved to learn that he has passed away not responding to the treatment,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said in a party release. Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the top party leaders said they prayed to the Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give the family the strength to bear the loss and grief.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran was among others who condoled Chandran’s death.

MTC services record over 1 crore patronage in ten days

Over one crore people have travelled in city buses since the Tamil Nadu government resumed public transport services from September 1, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said on Friday.

The MTC said a revenue of over Rs. 10 crore has been collected in the last 10 days by operating more than 2,400 buses daily. According to a release from the MTC, about 1.01 crore commuters have travelled in its operated buses since September 1.

About six lakh people had travelled on day one of service and gradually the numbers increased. Owing to the increase in patronage, the corporation enhanced its services covering the areas catered by the suburban train service which has been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The MTC has been operating more long-distance bus services from Chengalpet, Guduvanchery, Tambaram, Minjur, Ambattur and Avadi.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of allowing only those passengers wearing masks, disinfecting the buses after every trip besides the bus drivers and conductors using protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields were strictly adhered to, the release added.

462 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 462 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Friday. A total of 21,003 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1320 individuals. 1340 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 52 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with six camps.

State tally crosses 4.9 lakh with 5519 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5519 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 4,91,571. The state recorded 77 deaths, putting the state toll at 8231.

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 47,918. Till date, 2,96,478 males, 1,95,064 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 57,15,216 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 84,893 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 6006 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,35,422.

(With inputs from PTI)

