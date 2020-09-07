Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: Madras HC resumes physical hearings; Metro services, intra-state buses and passenger trains resume

This will be adopted on a trial basis to assess the feasibility of running physical courts, said a statement from the High Court Registrar General last week.

The Madras High Court on Monday resumed physical hearing of cases partially to meet the growing demand for physical court hearings.

The Hon’ble Administrative Committee reopened physical hearing partially with six division benches at the Principal seat in Chennai and two at Madurai, with a combination of physical court hearing and virtual court hearing with effect from today.

This will be adopted on a trial basis to assess the feasibility of running physical courts, said a statement from the High Court Registrar General last week.

Metro services, intra-state buses and train services resume

Metro services resumed in Chennai after five months of lockdown on Monday. Likewise, inter-state and inter-district buses and passengers trains resumed services today.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries M C Sampath was among the first passengers to board the first metro train from Chennai Airport to Washermenpet at 7 am. The minister travelled up to Nandanam station.

READ | Chennai Metro services to restart from September 7: Here are the guidelines

Bus operators sanitise buses and carry out temperature checks at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Stand in #Chennai as inter-state bus services resume in #TamilNadu today. pic.twitter.com/3INbPC2Wk1 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) September 7, 2020

While operations along the Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station commenced today, operations along the Green Line which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro will start functioning from September 9.

Intra-state buses operated by government transport began operations across the state.

Passengers board trains at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M G Ramachandran #Chennai Central Station as inter-state passengers trains resume services in #TamilNadu today. pic.twitter.com/bnJD6cp6AJ — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) September 7, 2020

Similarly, passenger trains within Tamil Nadu resumed services. Contactless ticket checking was done at the platform and temperature of passengers was monitored through thermal cameras, while trains and platforms were sanitised using disinfectants.

Elaborate arrangements were made at Dr MGR Central as the Special trains started operations today Automated Ticket Checking & Thermal Scanner put to use for screening of passengers of Train No. 02675, Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity SF Spl that departed at 6.10 hrs 2day pic.twitter.com/zypuEKkQdO — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) September 7, 2020

Additional trains to ply from September 12

The Southern Railway on Monday announced that two more special trains, Chennai Central – New Delhi – Chennai Central Superfast Express Special (Daily) and Chennai Central – Chhapra – Chennai Central Superfast Express Special (Bi-weekly) will resume operations from September 12.

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL TRAINS FROM 12TH SEPTEMBER 2020 RESERVATIONS FOR ALL THE ABOVE TRAINS WILL OPEN AT 08.00 hrs ON

10th SEPTEMBER 2020 All Safety Protocols as prescribed by MHA Guidelines shall be followed. pic.twitter.com/YNss0tdDOj — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) September 6, 2020

Reservation of tickets for the two special trains will begin from September 10 at 8 am, said a release from Southern Railway.

SPB tests negative for COVID-19

Filmmaker SP Charan on Monday took to Instagram to share the latest update about his father and celebrated artiste SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health. SP Charan said that SPB has tested negative for coronavirus and is on the path to recovery.

READ | SP Charan on SPB’s health: Dad is Covid negative, but still on ventilator

However, the filmmaker added that it will be a while before SPB gets discharged from the hospital as his lungs are still taking time to heal. In the video shared on Instagram, SP Charan can be heard saying, “We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve in order to remove the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that point. But the good news is that dad is covid negative.”

454 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 454 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Monday. A total of 20,464 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1145 individuals. 1148 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 53 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with eight camps.

454 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 20,464 people attended the clinics and 1,148 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/N3CkkxPilb — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 7, 2020

Recoveries cross 14,000 in two zones in Chennai

Recoveries have crossed 14,000 in two of the 15 zones in Chennai. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most recoveries with 14,521 recoveries recorded in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is second with 14,491 recoveries.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of recoveries in Chennai as of 9 am on Monday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 4147

Manali (Zone 2) – 2051

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 4557

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 11,054

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 12,755

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 9721

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 8895

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 14,491

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 12,471

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 14,521

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 7964

Alandur (Zone 12) – 4552

Adyar (Zone 13) – 9790

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 4081

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 3511

Cases on the decline in Chennai, city reports 949 fresh cases

Tamil Nadu recorded 5776 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 4,69,256. Among these, Chennai reported 949 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,42,603.

Tamil Nadu recorded 89 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 7925. 82 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 51,215. Till date, 2,83,073 males, 1,86,154 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 53,79,011 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 80,503 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5930 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,10,116.

Besides Chennai, 330 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 190 in Kancheepuram, 248 in Thiruvallur, 29 in Ariyalur, 524 in Coimbatore, 398 in Cuddalore, 56 in Dharmapuri, 136 in Dindigul, 117 in Erode, 189 in Kallakurichi, 96 in Kanyakumari, 54 in Karur, 71 in Krishnagiri, 106 in Madurai, 64 in Nagapattinam, 97 in Namakkal, 36 in Nilgiris, 13 in Perambalur, 89 in Pudukottai, 33 in Ramanathapuram, 126 in Ranipet, 185 in Salem, 41 in Sivagangai, 65 in Tenkasi, 122 in Thanjavur, 88 in Theni, 57 in Thirupathur, 262 in Thiruvannamalai, 142 in Thiruvarur, 91 in Thoothukudi, 81 in Tirunelveli, 194 in Tiruppur, 112 in Trichy, 147 in Vellore, 139 in Villupuram and 97 in Virudhunagar districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd