Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: 50 lakh RT-PCR tests conducted till date; SPB stable and responsive, says hospital

Tamil Nadu achieved a milestone in Covid-19 testing Thursday with the overall samples examined till date crossing the 50-lakh mark. The state reported 5,892 fresh cases which took the infection count to 4,45,851. In line with the thrust on testing as a key measure in the battle against the pandemic, Tamil Nadu has been among the states conducting a high number of tests daily.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and all the tests conducted so far are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction-based), considered the gold standard to detect Covid-19.

Chennai metro releases guidelines for services from September 7

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station will commence from September 7 while the Green Line, which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro, will start functioning from September 9.

CMRL said all the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers. The platform management staff will be deployed at stations to ensure social distancing and safe de-boarding of passengers. Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises.

CMRL said face masks, face shield, gloves, and medical PPE kits etc. will be arranged for frontline staff handling passengers. The passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry gate. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.

TN govt reaches out to over 50,000 TB patients at their doorsteps

To ensure that tuberculosis patients remain safe at home during the lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government helped deliver vital drugs to over 52,000 affected people at their doorsteps. In addition to providing them with medicines, the government has been continuously monitoring their health condition, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, EPS said the government had provided the medicines throughout the treatment period for 52,489 TB patients. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar tweeted, “TN Health has done a commendable job in taking care of TB Pts across the state during Covid. ATT drugs were stocked & distributed promptly for 52,489 TB pts since March’20.” (sic)

District level officers ensured nutritious food was supplied by the Govt, partnering with charity organisations. Special appreciation to the district level officers & field workers for their committed services.@NHM_TN @NTEP_TamilNadu @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan @doctorsoumya — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) September 3, 2020

In a statement, Vijayabaskar said, “Our efforts on providing better treatment to the TB patients without any hassles during the lockdown received appreciation from various quarters,” he said.

SPB stable and responsive, says statement from hospital

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable and improving, his son and filmmaker SP Charan revealed on Thursday. Charan added that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, “Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone.”

A statement from MGM Healthcare in Chennai where the singer is undergoing treatment said that the singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinincal progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the statement.

465 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 465 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Thursday. A total of 21,182 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,085 individuals. 1,063 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for Covid-19, while medicines were provided to those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 51 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with eight camps.

465 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 21,182 people attended the clinics and 1,085 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/SZVUVtnwOc — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 3, 2020

Three zones in Chennai have over 1000 active cases

Three out of 15 zones in Chennai have over 1000 active cases, with Anna Nagar (Zone 8) leading the tally with 1461 active cases. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) is second with 1383 active cases and Adyar (Zone 13) is third with 1099 cases.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Thursday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 314

Manali (Zone 2) – 154

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 509

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 726

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 994

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 918

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 965

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 1461

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 865

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 1383

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 914

Alandur (Zone 12) – 760

Adyar (Zone 13) – 1099

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 518

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 528

5,892 fresh cases, 92 deaths reported in TN

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608.

A total of 82,901 samples tests were done by RT-PCR today. So far, 50,47,042 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070.

According to the health bulletin, nine persons died of Covid-19 without co-morbidities. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724. Other neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur (258), Chengalpattu (378) and Kancheepuram (150) reported a total of 786 Covid-19 cases.

In Coimbatore and Cuddalore, cases continued to surge. 593 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 590 in Cuddalore.

Of the 7,85,402 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport, 6,406 have tested positive.

(With inputs from PTI)

