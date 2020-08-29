Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: Physical hearing of cases in HC from Sept 7; state death rate is at 1.7%, says CM

The Committee has decided to open physical hearing partially with six division benches at the Principal seat in Chennai and two at Madurai, "with a combination of physical court hearing and virtual court hearing with effect from September 7, 2020," it said.

The Madras High Court Saturday decided to resume physical hearing of cases from September 7 “in order to meet the growing demand” for physical court hearings. “In order to meet the growing demand of physical court hearing and also keeping view the precautions that are required to be observed for avoiding any untoward happening, Hon’ble Administrative Commitee on serious consideration has decided to open physical court hearing partially,” a notification from the Madras High Court Registrar General said.

The Committee has decided to open physical hearing partially with six division benches at the Principal seat in Chennai and two at Madurai, “with a combination of physical court hearing and virtual court hearing with effect from September 7, 2020,” it said.

“The virtual court hearings will be alternatively conducted for the rest of the day. Thus, the Benches would be functioning for half a day through physical court hearing and for the next half a day through virtual court hearing so as to facilitate lawyers who opt for both types,” the notification added.

This will be adopted on a trial basis to assess the feasibility of running physical courts.

TN has highest recovery rate of 85.45 per cent, says CM

Tamil Nadu has achieved a recovery rate of 85.45 per cent with 3,49,682 people having been cured of coronavirus, the “highest” in the country, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday. The state’s mortality rate was a “very low” 1.7 per cent, he said.

In a video-conference meeting with District Collectors on Saturday to review the lockdown measures being enforced, Palaniswami said his government had so far spent Rs 7,162 crore towards controlling the pandemic, treatment and relief measures.

“Kabasura Kudineer (a herbal concoction) is being distributed to improve immunity. Due to these measures, the recovery rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 85.45 per cent and death rate is at 1.7 per cent,” Palaniswami said. He added that the government had distributed 46 lakh reusable masks in Chennai, besides 72.56 lakh masks in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

EPS also called upon the District Collectors to ensure that coronavirus guidelines are strictly adhered to.

Three more labs approved for Covid-19 testing

Three more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Sooriya Hospital Molecular Biology Lab in Chennai, Vadamalayan Hospitals-Laboratory in Madurai and VMH Laboratories in Thanjavur were approved for testing on Saturday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 149 (63 government and 86 private labs).

478 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 478 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Saturday. A total of 20,112 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1275 individuals. 1275 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 52 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with six camps.

478 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 20,112 people attended the clinics and 1,275 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/rQ2VS9ghz2 — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 29, 2020

6,352 persons test positive for Covid-19

A total of 6,352 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,15,590.

With 87 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,137. As many as 6,045 were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 3,55,727.

A total of 80,988 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Saturday. With this, the total number of sample tests have now reached 46,54,797. There are 52,726 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Cases continue to surge in several districts of Tamil Nadu. With 1285 people testing positive on Saturday, Chennai has reported 1,33,173 cases.

Other districts like Coimbatore (491) Salem (432), Cuddalore (420), Chengalpattu (306), Thiruvallur (284), Kancheepuram (241) reported maximum cases.

The state has 149 testing facilities of which 63 are run by the state government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd