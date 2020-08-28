Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Wrap: ‘Singham’ Annamalai booked for ‘violating’ lockdown rules; SPB on passive physiotherapy

They were all booked under various sections of the IPC, including 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (negligence likely to spread infection of any disease and 285 (negligent conduct), police said.

Former IPS officer and new BJP entrant Kuppusamy Annamalai and four party leaders were booked on Friday by police for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions and unlawful assembly, a day after his maiden visit to the party office in Coimbatore.

Annamalai had visited the party office in Siddhapudur area on Thursday, during which more than 50 people, including party workers, accorded him a grand welcome to the accompaniment of a band, police said.

BJP state vice-president Kanagasabhapathy, General secretary G K Selvakumar, Treasurer S R Sekhar and district president Nandakumar, among others, were present. Police said they had violated lockdown restrictions and traffic had also been held up for a while.

They were all booked under various sections of the IPC, including 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 269 (negligence likely to spread infection of any disease) and 285 (negligent conduct), police said.

Kanyakumari MP Vasanthakumar succumbs to Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Congress leader and Kanyakumari MP Harikrishnan Vasanthakumar passed away Friday due to Covid-19. He was 70. Kumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai since August 10. He was on ECMO and ventilator support and was being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

He is the second legislator in the state to succumb to Covid-19. Earlier, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan had succumbed to Covid-19 after undergoing treatment for weeks in a private hospital in Chennai in June this year.

SPB on passive physiotherapy: Hospital

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is stable and undergoing passive physiotherapy, a statement from MGM Healthcare in Chennai where the singer is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection said on Friday.

The 74-year-old playback singer continues to be on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit, the statement said.

“His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” Assistant Director, Medical Services of MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

504 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 504 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Friday. A total of 21,903 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,253 individuals. At least 1,264 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for Covi-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 52 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with 10 camps.

504 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 21,903 people attended the clinics and 1,264 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.

Close to 6,000 cases recorded

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,996 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the state tally to 4,09,238. Among these, Chennai reported 1,296 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,31,869.

Tamil Nadu recorded 102 deaths on Friday, putting the state toll at 7050. 97 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities.

As of Friday, the number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 52,506. Till date, 2,47,132 males, 1,62,077 females and 29 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 45,73,809 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 75,103 samples having been sent today.

The state discharged 5752 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 3,49,682.

Besides Chennai, 296 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 194 in Kancheepuram, 298 in Thiruvallur, 67 in Ariyalur, 496 in Coimbatore, 256 in Cuddalore, 16 in Dharmapuri, 96 in Dindigul, 126 in Erode, 77 in Kallakurichi, 81 in Kanyakumari, 35 in Karur, 29 in Krishnagiri, 103 in Madurai, 56 in Nagapattinam, 89 in Namakkal, 38 in Nilgiris, nine in Perambalur, 97 in Pudukottai, 29 in Ramanathapuram, 137 in Ranipet, 437 in Salem, 55 in Sivagangai, 61 in Tenkasi, 132 in Thanjavur, 114 in Theni, 48 in Thirupathur, 205 in Thiruvannamalai, 120 in Thiruvarur, 103 in Thoothukudi, 128 in Tirunelveli, 120 in Tiruppur, 85 in Trichy, 157 in Vellore and 152 each in Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts.

