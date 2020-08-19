Tamil Nadu COVID-19 wrap: 5,795 fresh cases, 116 deaths reported; SPB still critical; no decision on reopening of schools

So far, 39,13,523 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 5,795 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall state tally to 3,55,449.

With 116 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 6,123. A total of 67,720 samples tests were done by RT-PCR today. So far, 39,13,523 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, as many as 6,384 persons were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 2,96,171. There are currently 53,155 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, 1,186 cases were reported that pushed the city’s overall tally to 12,256. Other neighboring districts of Thiruvallur (393), Chengalpattu (315) and Kancheepuram (257) reported 965 Covid-19 cases.

There has been a surge in the number of cases in In Salem (295), Theni (288) and Cuddalore (238). Of the 6,21,641 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport, 6,017 have tested positive.

SPB still critical, on ventilator and EMCO support in ICU

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, continues to be critical, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

The health update reads, “Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time.”

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Tuesday shared an update about his father’s health. In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, “The status is the same as it was yesterday. There are rumours going around that dad is off the ventilator. That is not true. We do wish that the day comes real soon. He is being scrutinised by the medical team at MGM health centre.”

State yet to decide on reopening of schools: Education minister

The Tamil Nadu government has not yet decided on re-opening of schools in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. The minister added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will take a decision on it.

490 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 490 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Wednesday. A total of 24,767 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1554 individuals. 1555 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 53 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with nine camps.

490 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 24,767 people attended the clinics and 1,555 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.

COVID-19 tally crosses 13,000 in two zones in Chennai

COVID-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 13,000 in two of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) leads the tally with 13,793 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 13,661 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 4118

Manali (Zone 2) – 1949

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 4207

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 10,598

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 12,510

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 9240

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 8173

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 13,661

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 12,111

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 13,793

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 7315

Alandur (Zone 12) – 4110

Adyar (Zone 13) – 8948

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 3667

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 3090

