COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: DMK opposes reopening of Chennai TASMACs; highest single-day spike in deaths

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government not to open TASMAC retail liquor outlets in Chennai from August 18, saying it would lead to further spread of coronavirus.

Opening liquor shops again was like clearing a “big way” for the spread of the virus in the state capital, he alleged in a Facebook post. Stalin alleged that TASMAC shops in the rest of Tamil Nadu had a “big role” in increasing the spread of the virus.

It was “inhuman to not worry about those who may be affected by the opening of liquor stores and be concerned only about the revenue to the government,” he alleged, and said the move to resume liquor sales would lead to further spread of coronavirus in the city.

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran also opposed opening TASMAC shops again in Chennai.

TASMAC outlets in Chennai are to reopen from Tuesday from 10 am to 7 pm. Sales will be limited to 500 customers a day, with 500 tokens to be distributed everyday at each outlet. TASMAC outlets present inside malls and containment zones will continue to remain closed.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Aarthi Scans and Labs in Thanjavur was approved for testing on Monday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 136 (62 government and 74 private labs).

SPB still critical: Hospital

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is battling COVID-19, remains critical and is on life support, said a statement from MGM Healthcare, the hospital where the singer is undergoing treatment in Chennai on Monday.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam, who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19, continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His condition remains critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters,” a bulletin issued by hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Earlier in the day, the singer’s son and filmmaker S P Charan, in a video message, said: “Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday, which is stable. Doctors are still calling it critical, but there are no complications, which they feel is a very good sign.”

Earlier in the day, the singer's son and filmmaker S P Charan, in a video message, said: "Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday, which is stable. Doctors are still calling it critical, but there are no complications, which they feel is a very good sign."

After thanking everyone for their support and love, SP Charan said he is positive that his father will emerge victorious in this battle against the virus. “He will definitely come through it,” Charan added.

Rajinikanth, Stalin wish SPB a speedy recovery

With S P Balasubrahmanyam continuing to remain in a critical condition in the ICU, a host of people, including DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth, wished him a speedy recovery even as his lakhs of fans continued to pray for him.

Stalin said in a Facebook post: “The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) S P Balasubrahmanyam’s health is improving gives joy.” The DMK chief also hailed the veteran singer as one who “treated” the people for their worries through his heartwarming voice. “He should fully recover soon and continue his journey of songs.”

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth wished Balasubrahmanyam well on his Twitter account, saying, “Get well soon dear Balu sir.” The superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

In the video, Rajinikanth said, “For over 50 years, SPB has sung in many languages of India and has enthralled millions of people. He is being treated for coronavirus. I am happy to hear that he is now out of danger. I pray to the almighty for his speedy recovery.”

490 fever clinics in Chennai

A total of 490 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Monday, with 24,273 people visiting. As many as 1,514 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) had the most camps (52) camps, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least (12).

490 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 24,273 people attended the clinics and 1,514 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.

Tamil Nadu reports 120 deaths, highest spike in single-day deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 120 deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday, the highest spike in a single day till date. The total number of fatalities have reached 5,886.

As many as 5,890 persons tested positive on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,43,945. The list included 20 returnees from other countries and states.

After a total of 5,667 persons were discharged following treatment, the total number of recovered cases has increased to 2,83,937.

A total of 67,532 sample tests were conducted on Monday. Till date, the state has conducted 37,78,778 samples. There are still 54,122 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, 1,185 persons tested positive on Monday. Among other districts, Coimbatore (393), Cuddalore (390), Thiruvallur (308) and Theni (279) recorded maximum cases, while Nagapattinam (10), Krishnagiri (14),Nilgiris (27) and Dharmapuri (28) recorded less than 30 cases.

