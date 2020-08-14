TN Covid-19 wrap: CM unveils Amma Covid Home Care Kit; Guv tests negative for virus

Marking the launch of the kit at a concessional price, Palaniswami handed over a pack to a health official at the Secretariat in Chennai. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Friday unveiled the ‘Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit’ for people who have tested positive for the virus and been advised home isolation.

Costing Rs 2,500, the kit comprises of a pulse oximeter, a digital thermometer, packs of herbal immunity boosters like ‘Athimathuram’ and ‘Kabasura Kudineer’, the state government said.

The kit also has 60 tablets of ‘Amookra Chooranam’ having beneficial effects for the virus-infected, 14 tablets each of multi-vitamins and zinc, 14 face masks and a soap, an official press release said, adding that these would be sufficient for 14 days.

Marking the launch of the kit at a concessional price, Palaniswami handed over a pack to a health official at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Restrictions on e-pass eased

CM Palaniswami Friday announced that from August 17 anyone who applies for e-an pass for inter-district travel during the lockdown will receive it instantly without any delay. E-passes were earlier issued only for marriage, medical emergency, and funeral.

READ | TN eases restrictions on e-pass, CM Palaniswami requests people to use it only for important work

In a statement, CM Palaniswami said the decision to ease restriction on e-pass was taken in public interest. ”I request people to utilize this E-pass only for important work. To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, co-operate with the government by following all the guidelines,” he said. Those who wish to apply for e-pass need to provide a copy of their Aadhar card or ration card alongside their mobile/telephone number.

Governor tests negative for Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was under treatment for Covid-19, tested negative on Friday, said a release from Kaveri Hospital in Chennai where he is undergoing treatment.

“We are very pleased to inform that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested negative for Covid-19 today. His grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery and he continues to remain active,” Kauvery Hospital said in a statement.

READ | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive

The Governor had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 after 87 employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor’s office, had been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for Covid at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.

He had been advised home isolation since his infection was mild. Doctors from Kauvery Hospital monitored his health on a round the clock basis at the Raj Bhavan. Days after he tested positive the hospital had said he continued to be “asymptomatic, active and doing well.”

SPB critical, moved to ICU

Singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was earlier this month admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Hospital authorities said SPB is on life support and his condition remains critical.

READ | S P Balasubrahmanyam critical, on life support

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

498 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 498 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Friday. A total of 23,116 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1,400 individuals. At least 1,419 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for Covid-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) had the most camps with 57 camps conducted, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with 10 camps.

498 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 23,116 people attended the clinics and 1,419 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#chennaicorporation pic.twitter.com/w0jhFxxXUA — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 14, 2020

Recoveries cross 10,000 in four zones in Chennai

Recoveries have crossed 10,000 in four of the 15 zones in Chennai. Kodambakkam (Zone 10) has the most recoveries with 11,569 recoveries recorded in the zone by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). Anna Nagar (Zone 8) is second with 11,445 recoveries, followed by Royapuram (Zone 5) with 11,072 cases and Teynampet (Zone 9) with 10,728.

Here is the zonal-wise break-up of active cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Friday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3614

Manali (Zone 2) – 1738

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 3369

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 9433

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 11,072

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 7984

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 5863

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 11,445

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 10,728

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 11,569

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 5693

Alandur (Zone 12) – 3237

Adyar (Zone 13) – 7165

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 2965

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2416

5,890 fresh cases, 117 deaths reported

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,890 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,26,245. With 117 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 5,514.

A total of 70,153 samples tests were done by RT-PCR today. So far, 35,69,453 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, as many as 5,556 persons were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 2,67,015. There are 53,716 active cases in the state.

In Chennai, there has been a surge in the number of cases. The city, which had been maintaining less than 1,000 cases for the past one week reported 1,187 fresh cases on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 1,14,260. Other neighboring districts Thiruvallur (495), Chengalpattu (437), Kancheepuram (315) reported 1,247 Covid-19 cases.

Of the 5,75,823 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport, 5,914 passengers have tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd