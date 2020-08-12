Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: 5,871 new cases reported; Chennai Police bans public gatherings for 15 days

A total of 34,32,025 RT-PCR samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu reported 5,871 Covid-19 cases Wednesday, taking its total number of cases in the state to 3,14,520. The total number of cases on Wednesday, included 27 returnees from other countries and states. As of today, there are 52,999 active cases in the state.

With 119 deaths today, the death toll climbed up to 5,278. Among the deceased, 107 had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,633 persons were discharged today, taking the number of recoveries to 2,56,313. A total of 34,32,025 RT-PCR samples have been tested till date in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai had the highest death toll among the districts with 20 deaths, while Thiruvallur reported nine deaths.

A total of 993 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 421 and Thiruvallur registered 407 cases. Kancheepuram recorded 371 cases while Cuddalore reported 339 cases. Other districts such as Coimbatore (294), Virudhunagar (292), Theni (282), Ranipet (254) and Salem (217) recorded more than 200 cases. Thiruvarur (7), Krishnagiri (7) were the only districts to report new cases in single digits.

Two more labs approved for Covid-19 testing

Two more labs in Tamil Nadu have been approved for Covid-19 testing in the state. Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in Chennai and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital in Perambalur were approved for testing on Wednesday. With this, the number of labs for Covid-19 testing in the state has gone up to 133 (61 government and 72 private labs).

Chennai Police bans public gatherings, demonstrations for 15 days from August 12

In a bid to enforce isolation and social distancing among citizens to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai, the Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday issued a circular banning public gatherings, demonstrations, human chains, meetings etc within the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police for 15 days from August 12 to August 27.

The order exempts gatherings or processions which have been permitted by the CoP, religious processions and gatherings at places of worship, processions or gatherings for sports, weddings, funerals and religious ceremonies, meetings held under a statutory authority or under the State or Union Government and meetings or gatherings exempted by the State or through a Special Order.

Cases cross 12,000 in two zones in Chennai

Covid-19 cases in Chennai have crossed 12,000 in two of the city’s 15 zones. According to data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Kodambakkam (Zone 10) leads the tally with 12,890 cases followed by Anna Nagar (Zone 8) with 12,658 cases.

Here is the Zonal-wise break-up of cases in Chennai as of 9 am on Wednesday:

Thiruvottiyur (Zone 1) – 3978

Manali (Zone 2) – 1844

Madhavaram (Zone 3) – 3781

Tondiarpet (Zone 4) – 10,158

Royapuram (Zone 5) – 11,986

Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Zone 6) – 8790

Ambattur (Zone 7) – 7289

Anna Nagar (Zone 8) – 12,658

Teynampet (Zone 9) – 11,565

Kodambakkam (Zone 10) – 12,890

Valasaravakkam (Zone 11) – 6435

Alandur (Zone 12) – 3777

Adyar (Zone 13) – 8143

Perungudi (Zone 14) – 3370

Sholinganallur (Zone 15) – 2822

