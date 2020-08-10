Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Wrap: Cop held in Thoothukudi case dies of COVID-19; gyms, small places of worship reopen

Gyms were reopened in the state after almost five months of lockdown. Express Photo: Srinivas K

Small temples, mosques, dargahs, churches and other religious places with an annual income below Rs 10,000 in the corporation areas reopened for worship on Monday. Besides these, private gyms and driving schools across the state were also reopened. The establishments operated as per the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government.

Temples and other religious places of worship have been closed since March 24 when the state government enforced a total lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called upon the public to adhere to the SOP and help in containing the spread of Covid-19.

Cop arrested in Thoothukudi custody case dies of COVID-19

Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Pauldurai (56), who was arrested along with ten other police officers in connection with the custodial death of a father-son duo in Sathankulam town of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. However, the SSI’s wife, Mangaiyar Thilagam, held a few police officers at Sathankulam police station responsible for her husband’s death.

Pauldurai was admitted to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on July 24 after he tested positive for the virus. His condition deteriorated in the last few days. He also had diabetes and heart diseases.

He was shifted to the emergency ward on August 8. He passed away this morning.

Nearly 6,000 treated through Siddha therapy in TN

The traditional Siddha system of medicine has come in more than handy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu with nearly 6,000 people being cured of the contagion in dedicated facilities across the state, official sources said on Monday.

Chennai’s Siddha CCC facilities at Jawahar Vidyalaya and Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi, offering Siddha-based treatment for asymptomatic patients handle high caseloads and they have treated nearly 3,200 patients as on August 7.

While 434 patients are undergoing treatment in the two centres, 715 persons are undergoing treatment at 12 Siddha CCC in the districts. Next to Chennai, Vellore has been handling the maximum number of positive cases. Apart from two Siddha CCCs in Theni, the exclusive centres function from Tiruvannamalai, Thachur, Vellore, Thirupathur, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Villupuram and Coimbatore. Two more centres were started at Salem and Pudukottai recently.

Earlier, the state government had ordered “kabasura kudineer,” a herbal concoction regarded as immune booster and capable of combating viral infections, to be included in the integrated approach. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had launched the ‘Arokyam’ special programme with AYUSH intervention to be included in the fight against COVID-19.

Stalin wishes Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery

DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday wished former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. “I wish Thiru (Mr) @CitiznMukherjee a speedy recovery from #Covid19 and a quick return to good health,” Stalin said in a tweet.

I wish Thiru @CitiznMukherjee a speedy recovery from #Covid19 and a quick return to good health. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 10, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee had disclosed on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and has been since admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi.

One more lab approved for COVID-19 testing

One more lab in Tamil Nadu has been approved for COVID-19 testing in the state. Sri Samraj Health Services Pvt Ltd-Clinical Laboratory in Tindivanam was approved for testing on Monday. With this, the number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the state has gone up to 130 (61 government and 69 private labs).

518 fever clinics conducted in Chennai

A total of 518 fever clinics were conducted in Chennai on Monday. A total of 25,839 people visited the camps with swabs collected from 1589 individuals. 1612 people with ILI symptoms were identified and tested for COVID-19, while medicines were provided for those with minor illnesses.

Teynampet (Zone 9) conducted 59 camps, which was maximum, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with eight camps.

518 Fever clinics were conducted in Chennai today. 25,839 people attended the clinics and 1,612 symptomatic patients were identified & tested for COVID-19 and others given medicines for minor ailments.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/LM4I0uAzZt — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) August 10, 2020

5,914 test positive, total cases goes past three lakh

A total of 5,914 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,02,815. With 114 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 5,041. As many as 6,037 persons were discharged today, taking the number of recoveries to 2,44,675.

A total of 67,153 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Monday. The total number of sample tests have now reached 32,92,958. There are 53,099 active cases in Tamil Nadu as of Monday.

Chennai managed to report less than 1,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day. With 976 people testing positive on Monday, the city has reported 1,10,121 cases till date. Other districts like Chengalpattu (483), Thiruvallur (399), Theni (357) and Kancheepuram (310) reported maximum cases.

The state has 130 testing facilities of which 61 are run by the state government. So far, 5,40,175 passengers have entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport and 5,814 passengers have tested positive.

